Head of SICT supervises strategic infrastructure projects in Cancun

Bnamericas Published: Sunday, February 26, 2023
Bridge Highways - Roads
This is an automated translation of the press release issued in Spanish

The Secretary of Infrastructure, Communications and Transportation ( SICT), Jorge Nuño Lara, supervised the progress of the Comprehensive Program for the Development of Strategic Projects in Cancun.

The head of the SICT, accompanied by the Undersecretary of Infrastructure, Felipe Verdugo López, and the general director of the SICT Quintana Roo Center, Guido Mendiburo Solís, verified the progress of the Airport Distributor, Luis Donaldo Colosio Boulevard and the Nichupté Vehicular Bridge .

Nuño Lara began the supervision tour at the Airport Distributor, which is 33.90 percent complete. It consists of modernizing the junction by building a new structure.

Work is currently underway on the access loops to the distributor, the structure is finished and asphalt base and carpet are being laid on the trunk road.

Some of the benefits of this important work are: improving accessibility to the Cancun International Airport from the Punta Nizuc tourist area and the Cancun hotel zone, as well as a safer operation for users by having greater road capacity.

Secretary Nuño Lara also verified the progress in the reconstruction of Luis Donaldo Colosio Boulevard, which is 41.31 percent. It consists of the rehabilitation of the road surface with hydraulic concrete of the federal highway MEX-307, Agrarian Reform - Puerto Juárez, Boulevard Colosio section, with a length of 13.5 kilometers.

The rehabilitation includes existing side lanes, as well as modernization of transport bays, 2 pedestrian bridges, rehabilitation of public lighting and traffic lights; To date, 10 km have been paved.

Finally, he toured the Nichupté Bridge, which has an advance of 11.09 percent. It consists of the construction of a vehicular bridge over the Nichupté lagoon system, in a length of 8.80 kilometers.

Includes preparation of studies and projects, construction of 2 junctions, public lighting, traffic lights and intelligent transport systems (ITS). To date, 220 piles, 19 footings, 89 columns and 42 beams have been built.

The set of these works will address the mobility problem in Cancun, will improve the quality of life, will boost the local economy and tourism development in the area.

--o0o--


         


Get critical information about thousands of Infrastructure companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.

