Head of SICT supervises strategic infrastructure projects in Cancun
Work is currently underway on the access loops to the distributor, the structure is finished and asphalt base and carpet are being laid on the trunk road.
Some of the benefits of this important work are: improving accessibility to the Cancun International Airport from the Punta Nizuc tourist area and the Cancun hotel zone, as well as a safer operation for users by having greater road capacity.
Secretary Nuño Lara also verified the progress in the reconstruction of Luis Donaldo Colosio Boulevard, which is 41.31 percent. It consists of the rehabilitation of the road surface with hydraulic concrete of the federal highway MEX-307, Agrarian Reform - Puerto Juárez, Boulevard Colosio section, with a length of 13.5 kilometers.
The rehabilitation includes existing side lanes, as well as modernization of transport bays, 2 pedestrian bridges, rehabilitation of public lighting and traffic lights; To date, 10 km have been paved.
Finally, he toured the Nichupté Bridge, which has an advance of 11.09 percent. It consists of the construction of a vehicular bridge over the Nichupté lagoon system, in a length of 8.80 kilometers.
Includes preparation of studies and projects, construction of 2 junctions, public lighting, traffic lights and intelligent transport systems (ITS). To date, 220 piles, 19 footings, 89 columns and 42 beams have been built.
The set of these works will address the mobility problem in Cancun, will improve the quality of life, will boost the local economy and tourism development in the area.
--o0o--
Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.
News in: Infrastructure (Mexico)
Mexico’s 2023 elections: What’s at stake?
Gubernatorial elections will take place in two key states with mining and heavy industry and could set the stage for next year's presidential elect...
Yucatán could be the star of Mexico’s construction industry in 2023
Of the eight works that make up the state's portfolio, come other way and others under planning, there are three key infrastructure projects involv...
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: Infrastructure (Mexico)
Get critical information about thousands of Infrastructure projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: New FMU, 20 family medicine clinics + 10 family specialist nurses with continuous medical care, in Tlajomulco de Zúñiga, Jalisco
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 months ago
- Project: Post-production support center for indigenous and Afro-descendant cinema la albarrada (capp)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 months ago
- Project: Construction of the regional emergency care center in Felipe Carrillo Puerto, Quintana Roo.
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 months ago
- Project: Comprehensive waste management project in the northern area of the Olmec region of Veracruz
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 months ago
- Project: Expansion and equipping of the Tamaulipas cancer center, in Ciudad Victoria, Tamaulipas
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 months ago
- Project: Natural disaster due to the presence of severe rain that occurred from June 14 to 15, 2018, in 6 municipalities of the state of Quintana Roo
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 months ago
- Project: Comprehensive modernization of the tijuana colorado river aqueduct
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 months ago
Other companies in: Infrastructure (Mexico)
Get critical information about thousands of Infrastructure companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: CGAL S.A. de CV. (CGAL)
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
- Company: Samson Control S.A. de C.V. (Samson Control México)
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
- Company: Técnicas Especiales para la Construcción, S.A. de C.V. (Tecsa)
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
- Company: Constructora de Proyectos Viales de México, S.A. de C.V. - Obrascón Huarte Lain, S.A.
-
Constructora de Proyectos Viales de México, SA de CV - Obrascón Huarte Lain, SA is a company formed by Constructora de Proyectos Viales de México, SA de CV, and Obrascón Huarte ...
- Company: Grupo Constructor Transportieren S.A. de C.V. (Grupo Constructor Transportieren (GCT))
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
- Company: URS Corporation México, S. de R.L. de C.V. (Aecom México)
-
URS Corporation México is the Mexican subsidiary of AECOM, an international infrastructure consulting company. With a presence in the country since the 1950s and a permanent off...
- Company: Aceros Vimar México, SAPI de C.V. (Aceros Vimar)
-
Aceros Vimar is a Mexican supplier of steel products, including flat steels, pipes, structural, commercial and construction steels. Its catalog includes sheets (cold rolled, hot...
- Company: Vise, S.A. de C.V. - González Soto y Asociados, S.A. de C.V. - Pilotec, S.A. de C.V. - Grupo Kopil S.A. de C.V. (Vise - González Soto y Asociados - Pilotec - Grupo Kopil)
-
Vise - González Soto y Asociados - Pilotec - Grupo Kopil is a company formed by Constructora y Pavimentadora Vise SA de CV, González Soto y Asociados SA de CV, and Pilotec, SA d...
- Company: Guajardo y Asociados Constructora, S.A. de C.V. (GYACSA)
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...