The prospect of deeper energy integration in South America appears brighter than ever, a newly launched energy consultancy told BNamericas.

Cross-border gas and electricity links are deemed vital to the region’s energy transition by allowing countries to solve some challenges associated with a tighter embrace of renewable energy while, in parallel, increasing energy resiliency.

“I believe the region is on its way to experiencing a process of energy integration like never before, resetting the mistakes of the past with the potential to scale into mature energy markets and with a wide variety of sources of support,” said Luciano Codeseira, executive director of regional energy transition advisory firm Gas Transition Consultant.

Gas is the chief focus of the recently established company – along with electricity, oil, LPG, energy metals and hydrogen. It is based in Chilean capital Santiago and was founded to support public and private-sector decision-making.

Argentina, ramping up gas production and expanding midstream infrastructure, is poised to play a central role in the processes of energy transition and integration. Producers in that country are keen on firm year-round exports to regional neighbors Chile and Brazil and, eventually, exporting overseas via liquefaction plants.

Argentina has gas pipeline links to Chile, Uruguay and Brazil, with plans being mulled to strengthen interconnection with the latter country.

“We have called the company Gas Transition Consultant because we see natural gas as a catalyst in the energy transition,” said Codeseira (pictured), a former industry executive and an academic specializing in energy. “Its availability, reliability and backup condition make it the right fossil resource for the transition, with Vaca Muerta requiring a cautious jump in production, its orientation to the regional market is highly compatible with the global export objectives of upstream firms.”

In terms of electricity, Argentina is linked to Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay.

In South America, various transmission line projects, such as Chile-Peru, Brazil-Bolivia, Bolivia-Peru, Ecuador-Peru and Brazil-Guyana, are in the development phase, with the most advanced being the Ecuador-Peru link.

A second Chile-Argentina line, proposed by Enel Generación Chile and dubbed the Los Cóndores-Río Diamante interconnection, is at the environmental evaluation stage in Chile. The 500kV line would run between San Clemente district in Chile’s Maule region and the Argentine province of Mendoza.

The existing line – the 271km, 345kV Andes-Cobo link owned by AES Andes – was recently brought back into service following the signing of permits authorizing electricity interchange, designed to leverage northern Chile’s solar potential and Argentina’s gas generation capacity.

With abundant hydrocarbons, wind, solar, copper and lithium resources, and strong potential as a producer and exporter of green hydrogen and its derivatives, South America is well positioned to ride the energy transition wave and partly insulate itself from global energy price volatility.

The major challenge for South America’s governments and private sector is unlocking the opportunity.

Argentine Codeseira, whose company’s services include market analysis and local and global insight, policy design, project planning and regulatory advice, said: “The availability of enormous volumes of gas and oil in Vaca Muerta, the vast copper and lithium resources in the region, the potential for the development of hydrogen and hydrocarbon resources located offshore Venezuela, Guyana, Brazil and Argentina, put the region in a prominent position in the global energy transition.

“The challenge will be to spur measures that promote the development of this potential and at the same time address the political and social complexity of the present, all within a sufficiently unstable global framework, and to which, in turn, our region can provide support and stability.”

A recent Latin America conference hosted by Siemens Energy touched on hurdles.

“We have to work together. We have many countries doing different things alone, and this is not the way,” Álvaro Villasante, CEO of Colombian company Grupo Energía Bogotá, said at the time.

Codeseira echoed this: “In some way, for this not to be another failed attempt, all market players need to contribute to the process and I personally want to be an active part of the transition.”