Guyana
News

Hess forecasts 2022 Guyana development spend at US$1bn

Bnamericas Published: Wednesday, October 27, 2021
Coalbed methane Capex Deepwater WTI Mexican Mix Shale Oil Location Type of hydrocarbons Natural Gas Offshore Private Investment Shallow waters Drilling rigs Upstream NYMEX Light Sweet Crude Geological mapping / Surveys Brent Tight gas Crude oil Subsea Upstream Company Shale gas  Oil sands Heavy oil Onshore

With your subscription you will have access to key information about:

Project profiles

21,000+ projects in Latin America.

People profiles

28,600+ global companies doing business in the region.

Company profiles

58,700+ key contacts related to companies and projects

News

Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English, Spanish and Portuguese.

Fill out the form

Please use a corporate email address