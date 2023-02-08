Hidroituango continues to advance
This statement from Empresas Públicas de Medellín (EPM) was translated from Spanish by an automated system
The Comptroller General of the Republic, Carlos Hernán Rodríguez Becerra, visited the Hidroituango Power Plant today to see first-hand the operation of units 1 and 2 and the progress made in units 3 and 4 that should be in operation by 2023 .
During his visit, the Comptroller made a call to surround the project and a sense of belonging to this generation plant that is so important for the Country, "the bet that we all have to make is that the projects go ahead (...) everything must be dimensioned that Hidroituango means for the country as a very important solution to the energy reserve”.
In relation to the progress of the Power Plant, the senior official confirmed that "it is progressing very well, from the powerhouse it can be seen that (...) the first two turbines are working and that with the goal of having another two operating, practically half of the project will be reached during the course of this year”.
For the immediate future of the Project, Controller Rodríguez Becerra stated that "the flow of energy from what is currently being produced must continue to increase considerably and continue, very carefully, with great diligence in the gradual commissioning of the other four turbines. ”.
The senior official was accompanied on his tour by the mayor of Medellín and president of the EPM Board of Directors, Daniel Quintero Calle, and by the company's general manager, Jorge Andrés Carrillo Cardoso.
In addition to the technical, social and environmental team that guarantees the optimal operation of Hidroituango in harmony with the environment and the communities.
The general manager of EPM, Jorge Andrés Carrillo Cardoso, highlighted that "the first two Hidroituango units provide firm energy of 4,318 Gigawatts GWh/year, which will allow the country to face the next El Niño phenomenon with greater reliability."
Since the entry into commercial operation with its first two units, the Hidroituango plant has a capacity of 600 MW of renewable and economical energy for Colombia.
News in: Electric Power (Colombia)
Other projects in: Electric Power (Colombia)
Other projects in: Electric Power (Colombia)
Other companies in: Electric Power (Colombia)
Other companies in: Electric Power (Colombia)
