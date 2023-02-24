This EPM statement was translated from Spanish by an automated system

In relation to the contracting process CRW 167467, whose object is the construction of the final civil works of the Ituango hydroelectric project (generation units 5 to 8), EPM is allowed to inform public opinion:

On Wednesday, February 22, 2023, the bidder Consorcio Ituango PC-SC, made up of the companies Powerchina International Group Limited and Schrader Camargo SAS, responded to the analysis and conclusions report made by EPM and within the contractual times delivered complementary information to prove the required experience.

As of the date, EPM will begin the process of reviewing and analyzing the information provided.