Colombia
Press Release

Hidroituango: EPM to begin review and analysis for new works

Bnamericas Published: Friday, February 24, 2023
Hydro Dam

This EPM statement was translated from Spanish by an automated system

In relation to the contracting process CRW 167467, whose object is the construction of the final civil works of the Ituango hydroelectric project (generation units 5 to 8), EPM is allowed to inform public opinion:

On Wednesday, February 22, 2023, the bidder Consorcio Ituango PC-SC, made up of the companies Powerchina International Group Limited and Schrader Camargo SAS, responded to the analysis and conclusions report made by EPM and within the contractual times delivered complementary information to prove the required experience.

As of the date, EPM will begin the process of reviewing and analyzing the information provided.

Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.

News in: Electric Power (Colombia)

Colombia’s EPM eyes key Hidroituango test, scrambles to meet deadline

Colombia’s EPM eyes key Hidroituango test, scrambles to meet deadline

Under firm energy obligations signed with regulator Creg, EPM must be ready to start generating electricity from the plant's first two turbines by ...

Colombia readies new charges for energy service providers

Colombia readies new charges for energy service providers

A draft resolution stipulates so-called "special contributions" for companies operating in the electric power, natural gas and liquefied petroleum ...

Who's winning Latin America's green hydrogen race?

Who's winning Latin America's green hydrogen race?

Using LatAm’s ‘unloved’ power grid electrons in green ammonia production

Using LatAm’s ‘unloved’ power grid electrons in green ammonia production

Colombian energy firms line up US$580mn in financing

Colombian energy firms line up US$580mn in financing

IDB issues Colombia green urea consultancy call

IDB issues Colombia green urea consultancy call

Colombia's Ecopetrol sets 1,000MW renewables target

Colombia's Ecopetrol sets 1,000MW renewables target

Colombia: The Minister of Mines and Energy reported that the decrease in electricity rates in the country has already reached the 4.2% national average

Colombia: The Minister of Mines and Energy reported that the decrease in electricity rates in the country has alrea...

IDB Invest, Bancolombia Will Support Solarpack in the Development of Two Large Photovoltaic Parks in Colombia

IDB Invest, Bancolombia Will Support Solarpack in the Development of Two Large Photovoltaic Parks in Colombia

Snapshot: Enel’s Latin America footprint

Snapshot: Enel’s Latin America footprint

See more news

Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.

Other projects in: Electric Power (Colombia)

Get critical information about thousands of Electric Power projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.

Other companies in: Electric Power (Colombia)

Get critical information about thousands of Electric Power companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.

  • Company: Gestión Energética S.A. E.S.P.  (Gensa)
  • Colombian state-owned energy company Gestión Energética (Gensa) is engaged in the generation, distribution and sale of electricity mainly from the coal-fired power plant Termopa...

Latest news

Colombia's Alpha, Beta wind farms facing delays

Colombia's Alpha, Beta wind farms facing delays

Brazil to analyze situation of Karpowership's floating thermal plants

Brazil to analyze situation of Karpowership's floating thermal plants

Colombia has no agreement to import Venezuelan gas – official

Colombia has no agreement to import Venezuelan gas – official

Harnessing Mexico's nearshoring potential in services

Harnessing Mexico's nearshoring potential in services

Vista builds oil momentum in Argentina, seeks dollars under promotional regime

Vista builds oil momentum in Argentina, seeks dollars under promotional regime