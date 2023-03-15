Mexico's mining output remained flat in 4Q22, while mining-related services grew, offsetting a fall in the third quarter, according to the latest report by the central bank.

Sources cited in the report, published on Tuesday, said the biggest impediments to growth were high costs for explosives, fuel, machinery and spare parts due to persistent production chain disruptions.

Some companies also had to halt exploration because permitting delays, especially for environmental licenses, incurred unrecoverable costs. Extraction, meanwhile, was postponed due to prospects of a global recession leading to falling demand, while deteriorating public security affected all regions and imposed costs through theft or more expensive insurance for the transport of goods.

Although January mining output edged up 1.2% year-on-year, according to statistics agency Inegi, 2022 output fell 0.6%, mainly due to the weakening of sectors like construction and steel production.

The central bank report said that northern miners that supply iron ore, lime and dolomite are affected by the problems the area’s biggest steel company is experiencing.

Although the company was not named, BNamericas reported that Ahmsa is facing financial and labor problems that forced it to sell shares to remain liquid. Ahmsa is also dealing with bankruptcy proceedings started by a civil court in Monclova, Coahuila state.

Another problem is tighter credit by second-tier banks, limiting exploration in the north, the central bank said.

In Zacatecas, companies shut some operations because they exhausted their allowed amounts and did not invest in exploration.

“The sources consulted also consider that the risk of not granting authorizations for mining exploitation has increased. Additionally, mining companies with Canadian capital have gradually withdrawn their operations in the region due to uncertainty in the rules applicable to the sector and due to the levels of crime,” the report said.

Sources with operations in central Mexico said a decrease in public works translated into lower demand for construction supplies. They said works are active only on some sections of the Mexico City-Toluca train.

On the bright side, “metal prices benefited from the easing of measures against COVID-19 by China, as this contributed to improving the growth prospects of that country, one of the main consumers of industrial metals in the world,” the report said.

Additionally, construction and remodeling of commercial spaces and services in the north were driving demand. Refiners in Texas are increasingly buying baryte from northern Mexico.

Gold and silver output at Fresnillo, Zacatecas state, increased compared to the third quarter, mainly due to the extraction of purer mineral, the report said.

Last week, miner Fresnillo, a subsidiary of Mexico’s Industrias Peñoles, reported full-year attributable silver production of 53.7Moz, slightly above 2021 output, with initial production from its Juanicipio project and higher ore volumes processed at the Fresnillo mine.

This year’s guidance is 57-64Moz of silver, including silverstream.

The central bank highlighted that mining operations in the center-north normalized as heavy rains in the previous quarter eased.

Sources with operations in central Mexico highlighted that exports of gold, silver, copper and zinc are rising due to demand by Asian electronics companies.