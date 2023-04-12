Hispasat plans to launch OTT platform in Brazil
Spanish satellite service provider Hispasat plans to launch its OTT platform in Brazil, as it finalizes the content for the white-label value proposition together with local channels.
The content must be tailored because “the channels [being watched] in Brazil are very different from abroad,” Javier Izquierdo, director of Hispasat Perú and head of video services, told BNamericas.
In Brazil, content from the Globo group predominates, which leads to a higher price.
The Wave OTT platform, a result of an alliance with Nagra, offers software and infrastructure for video processing from the Lurín teleport in Peru.
In its Plus version, which launched this year in Latin America, the company also offers linear content management and video on demand. "What we have tried is to form an attractive offer of channels at an adjusted price," Izquierdo said.
The objective is to lower the entry barrier to OTT content and allow the service to reach populations that do not yet have access to pay TV or video streaming.
Hispasat aims to market its platform among pay TV and internet operators, especially small and medium ones, that seek to expand their offers.
For now, Colombia, Ecuador, Chile and Peru are also priorities, while "Argentina interests us a lot, but currency problems make it difficult to achieve balance [of the business]," according to Izquierdo.
