Honduras to present China with energy and infrastructure investment opportunities

Bnamericas Published: Thursday, April 13, 2023
Honduras will present China with an investment portfolio that includes infrastructure and energy projects, according to reports. 

Deputy foreign minister Gerardo Torres (pictured) said the government will present opportunities in both China and Honduras to businessmen and officials, newspaper El Herado reported. 

“Trade with China will grow. Along with [economic development] minister Pedro Barquero we could develop strategies that show Honduran businessmen the advantages of the Chinese market,” Torres was quoted as saying. “We will also present a portfolio of possible investments in Honduras that may be attractive to Chinese companies.”

The projects discussed with China include increasing port capacity, he added, without providing details. 

Honduras established diplomatic relations with China on March 26, which implied recognition of the One-China policy. 

On Wednesday, Torres said talks are already underway with a delegation of Chinese officials holding meetings with Honduran authorities. 

“We have in the country a Chinese mission led by counselor Yu Bo. They will be here for some weeks, and already had some important meetings. This week they met with foreign minister [Enrique] Reina, agriculture and livestock minister Laura Suazo, and minister Pedro Barquero. This marks the beginning of what will be a binational agreement,” he said in a video posted on social media by the government TV channel. 

President Xiomara Castro is expected to travel to China in the coming months.

