Honeywell lands contract for Ecopetrol carbon capture pilot
US industrial conglomerate Honeywell has secured a contract to develop an advanced solvent carbon capture (ASCC) pilot for Colombian state-run oil company Ecopetrol.
Under the terms of the agreement, Honeywell will undertake a prefeed engineering study for a modular demonstration unit to be used to evaluate carbon dioxide capture from Ecopetrol's fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) units.
"The design target of the demonstration unit is to capture 30 tons of CO2 per day from Ecopetrol FCC flue gas," read a Honeywell statement.
"If implemented, the demonstration unit will provide valuable information into the performance of this technology in reducing FCC emissions, with learnings that can be used to inform deployment of commercial scale units in FCC service."
It added that Ecopetrol is the first oil company in Latin America to set a goal of achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 for scopes 1 and 2. As a midterm target, by 2030 Ecopetrol seeks to reduce scope 1 and 2 emissions by 25% as compared to 2019.
FCC units are used by refineries to enable the production of gasoline and propylene. The project aims to reduce CO2 from Ecopetrol's FCC units to around 3% of overall refinery emissions from up to 20% today.
“The use of Honeywell’s advanced solvent carbon capture technology can effectively reduce Ecopetrol’s environmental impact by helping to prevent CO2 emissions from entering the atmosphere,” said Honeywell sustainable technology solutions chief Barry Glickman.
“Honeywell’s ready-now ASCC technology produces high-purity, storable carbon dioxide and can help companies worldwide meet their carbon reduction goals,” he added.
Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.
News in: Petrochemicals (Colombia)
Ecopetrol forecasts uptick in capex pace
Nevertheless, Colombia's national oil company expects that the year-end spend level to be near the bottom of the investment range announced previou...
Ecopetrol announces recovery of its operations after the stabilization of the public order situation in Colombia
Ecopetrol announces recovery of its operations after the stabilization of the public order situation in Colombia
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: Petrochemicals
Get critical information about thousands of Petrochemicals projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: Alagoas PVC Plant
- Current stage:
- Updated:
7 months ago
- Project: Etileno XXI Petrochemical Complex
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 years ago
- Project: Cellulosic ethanol plant
- Current stage:
- Updated:
7 months ago
- Project: Ivinhema Ethanol and Sugar Processing Plant
- Current stage:
- Updated:
8 months ago
Other companies in: Petrochemicals (Colombia)
Get critical information about thousands of Petrochemicals companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: Colombiana Kimberly Colpapel S.A. (Colombiana Kimberly Colpapel)
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
- Company: Refinería de Cartagena S.A. (Reficar)
-
Refinería de Cartagena S.A. (Reficar) is a Colombian firm owned by Andean Chemicals Ltd. and Ecopetrol which operates the large and modern refinery Cartagena, whose expansion an...
- Company: Técnicos en Combustión y Tratamientos de Aguas TECCA S.A.S. (Tecca - Compañía Operadora del Agua)
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
- Company: Bayer Colombia (Bayer Colombia S.A.)
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
- Company: Manuelita S.A. (Grupo Manuelita)
- Company: Abloy Colombia S.A.S. (Assa Abloy Global Solutions – Critical Insfrastructure Colombia)
-
The description included in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been modified or edited by the BNamericas’ researchers. However, it may have been...
- Company: PPG Industries Colombia Ltda. (PPG Industries Colombia)
-
PPG Industries Colombia is the local subsidiary of PPG, a global supplier of automotive, industrial and architectural finishes. In 2012, PPG Colombia acquired Colpisa, a local c...
- Company: Top Drilling Company
- Company: Interplast Overseas Colombia Ltd
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...