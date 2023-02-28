US industrial conglomerate Honeywell has secured a contract to develop an advanced solvent carbon capture (ASCC) pilot for Colombian state-run oil company Ecopetrol.

Under the terms of the agreement, Honeywell will undertake a prefeed engineering study for a modular demonstration unit to be used to evaluate carbon dioxide capture from Ecopetrol's fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) units.

"The design target of the demonstration unit is to capture 30 tons of CO2 per day from Ecopetrol FCC flue gas," read a Honeywell statement.

"If implemented, the demonstration unit will provide valuable information into the performance of this technology in reducing FCC emissions, with learnings that can be used to inform deployment of commercial scale units in FCC service."

It added that Ecopetrol is the first oil company in Latin America to set a goal of achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 for scopes 1 and 2. As a midterm target, by 2030 Ecopetrol seeks to reduce scope 1 and 2 emissions by 25% as compared to 2019.

FCC units are used by refineries to enable the production of gasoline and propylene. The project aims to reduce CO2 from Ecopetrol's FCC units to around 3% of overall refinery emissions from up to 20% today.

“The use of Honeywell’s advanced solvent carbon capture technology can effectively reduce Ecopetrol’s environmental impact by helping to prevent CO2 emissions from entering the atmosphere,” said Honeywell sustainable technology solutions chief Barry Glickman.

“Honeywell’s ready-now ASCC technology produces high-purity, storable carbon dioxide and can help companies worldwide meet their carbon reduction goals,” he added.