Horizonte Minerals underlined the advances of its Araguaia nickel project in Brazil’s Pará state and announced its intention to conduct a feasibility study for the second phase of the project, which is expected to double capacity.

“Looking ahead to the coming 12 months, we are cognizant of the work that lies ahead. Our primary focus will be on delivering [first phase] Araguaia on-time, on-budget and safely. We are targeting cold commissioning towards the end of 2023 with hot commissioning and subsequent first nickel in 1Q 2024," CEO Jeremy Martin said in a statement.

"Alongside this work, we are planning to conduct a feasibility study on the second line at Araguaia, a relatively low capex project that will double production from 14,500t per annum to 29,000t per annum," he added.

Araguaia is among the largest nickel projects under development in Brazil. Construction began early last year and the mine is projected to have a life of 28 years. Phase 1 requires estimated capex of US$537mn and the second phase US$200mn, according to the BNamericas database.

VERMELHO

Meanwhile, London-based Horizonte said in the coming quarters it will also be working to advance its US$652mn Vermelho cobalt and nickel project, also in Pará state.

"Vermelho workflows will be centered around the feasibility study and EIA permitting process, both expected to be finalized in 2024. Although these objectives are, in practice, considerable undertakings, we are reassured by the progress already made across the group, and are confident in the ability of our teams on the ground to deliver," said Martin.