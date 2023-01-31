News

Florida-based datacenter group HostDime has almost completed its newest vertical datacenter, a 100,000f2 Orlando facility which is expected to serve Latin American businesses.

A video shared on social media by the group showed that the construction stage has been finished, with professionals now working on painting and related works on the façade and internal installations.

The site, whose construction was commissioned to construction manager Robins & Morton, is expected to go live this quarter.

The datacenter “is designed to be a major peering/connection HUB for networks in the Southeastern United States and for Latin American companies," HostDime said.

The group said that the site will be home to the Central Florida Internet Exchange (CFL-IX), an exchange point expected to reduce costs associated with the exchange of traffic between network carriers, content providers and internet service providers (ISPs).

When ready, the seven-story facility is expected to host all of HostDime’s 80 US-based employees, with three of its floors featuring space for over 1,100 racks, it said. The network connecting to the facility is being designed to support connectivity of more than 1Tbps, the company added.

At its peak, the facility will have over 12MW of electric power capacity provided by Duke Energy. At full capacity, the site is designed to support 5MW of fully redundant power, according to HostDime.

Around 35% of its power will come from solar sources, provided by photovoltaic panels installed on the datacenter rooftop, “with the ability to go 100% solar with offsite solar farms that HostDime is currently exploring.”

This will be HostDime's second datacenter in Orlando. The new site was necessary because its existing local datacenter is nearing capacity, according to the company.

Once the facility is finished by the end of Q1, all new HostDime clients will be moved there.

For customers of the other Orlando datacenter, the move is not mandatory, but an option in the first few years, the company stated, as both existing and new facilities will be functioning concurrently for the foreseeable future.

In Latin America, HostDime operates five datacenters in three countries – Brazil, Colombia and Mexico. Its latest site to go live was Nebula, in Colombia.

In Mexico, the company bought land for a second datacenter in Guadalajara. The group already operates a tier 3 datacenter in the city. HostDime is talking to different contractors and providers, as well as negotiating the power supply for the project before initiating construction.

The Mexican site is due to go live in 2025.

Photo credit: HostDime