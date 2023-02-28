Brazilian telecoms operator Americanet aims to invest around 200mn reais (US$38mn) this year to expand networks, maintain infrastructure and add new customers in order to continue growing at a solid pace in a fiercely contested fiber market, CEO Lincoln Portela (pictured) told BNamericas.

The firm’s capex budget excludes any possible acquisitions the company may pursue during the year. Americanet has made some 25 acquisitions to date, as inorganic expansion has always been a key pillar of its growth.

“We’re going to invest 200mn reais in organic growth this year. This will be for reinforcement of our structure, the network. We treat M&As internally as a separate budget, which is difficult to calculate ahead of time,” Portela said.

“Our focus now is to look more carefully at M&As, grow strongly organically and reinforce our position in the corporate market,” he added.

The investment forecast also does not consider the 1bn reais in six years (an average of more than 160mn reais annually) that the company previously announced for a buried neutral fiber network project in the city of São Paulo, to be carried out by a newly created unit called Siena Brasil.

If that was taken into account, the company's capex for 2023 would exceed 360mn reais.

Americanet has nearly 50,000km of fiber networks, connecting more than 250 locations in 10 Brazilian states. This structure includes fiber built and added through acquisitions. According to Portela, the company now has close to 3mn homes passed with fiber.

The goal for the year is to add at least 80,000 new residential customers, the executive said. In 2022, Americanet added roughly 214,000 residential and corporate customers.

The company, which was created with a focus on the corporate market, currently has around 14,000 B2B clients, according to Portela. In terms of geographic presence, that is Americanet's main operation.

“It’s not in every state that we operate in B2C. We only do B2C where there’s synergy with B2B, where we can really capture value," he said.

GROWTH

Despite a more challenging competitive and macroeconomic scenario, impacted by rising financial costs due to high interest rates and weak economic activity, Portela said that the group is again pursuing double-digit revenue growth this year.

“Year after year we see double-digit growth. We don't want to miss this growth curve. Our market share is still small. We understand that there’s a big opportunity in the market for us. We see a huge opportunity for growth,” said the CEO.

At present, the company has a market share of almost 2% in fixed broadband nationwide.

Its operations are mainly concentrated in São Paulo state, where the ISP claims to be the leader in fixed broadband in various cities in the state's interior.

BURIED NEUTRAL NETWORK

Americanet is in talks with a major telecom operator for the use of its flagship underground neutral fiber network in the city of São Paulo, the executive revealed, without disclosing the name of the firm.

The project, championed by its spun-off unit called Siena Brasil, was announced early this month.

“Siena Brasil was created to solve a chronic problem in all cities, which is the excess of aerial cables. In addition to having a limit on the amount of telecom cables carried on the poles, many of these structures are crowded and cluttered,” he said.

Through Siena, the company aims to deploy and bury some 1,000km of fiber per year in the city, followed by other parts of the state, totaling some 6,000km of underground cabling by the end of 2028.

Besides making use of the network, Americanet's goal is to lease Siena's infrastructure to other ISPs and carriers. According to Portela, if at least one other major operator comes on board, the project could be completed within two and a half years.

The São Paulo broadband market is led by Telefônica Brasil with 42.6% of the city’s 4mn fixed accesses, followed by Claro (38.7%).

Claro, however, still has a very small fiber base in Brazil. So, considering only this technology, Telefônica is easily the market leader in the city with more than 71.6% of the 2.1mn fiber broadband accesses, while Claro has only 1.7%.

TIM, in turn, has about 6.4% of fiber accesses in the city. Both Claro and TIM, therefore, are great prospects for using the structure being buried by Americanet.

The company started building and deploying part of this neutral network in the second half of 2022 and it is currently available in five districts of São Paulo, now spanning 300km.

According to the executive, the company uses high technology fiber (Prysmian, Furukawa and ZTT) and a so-called non-destructive burial method that preserves most sidewalks.

Last week, Portela met with the mayor of São Paulo, Ricardo Nunes, who expressed support for the initiative, he said. City hall has already issued all of the permits for the project, he added.

The project is also supported by regulator Anatel, said Portela.

Brazilian bank Bradesco, which was hired by Americanet/Siena to prospect telcos and investors, is also in talks with international funds for a potential equity investment in Siena, Portela added.



