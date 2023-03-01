Chile
News

How Chile wants to tackle its first desal concessions

Bnamericas Published: Wednesday, March 01, 2023
Tariffs Government program Costs Desalination plant Tenders Licensing & Concessions Public-private partnership (PPP)
How Chile wants to tackle its first desal concessions

The concessions office of Chile's public works ministry (MOP) is seeking alternatives to address cost and energy concerns before launching its first desalination concessions, particularly regarding costs and the impacts on the rates users pay. 

“It is no longer sufficient to make decisions from the central administration, but they require combination with the sub-national governments. This implies that this is no longer a project that is being inserted into a region but the opposite, and ensures the regional priorities of authorities, of communities, are being listened to and we, through public-private partnerships, provide an infrastructure provision mechanism in a defined window of time,” the head of the country’s concessions office, Juan Manuel Sánchez, said during a webinar. 

He highlighted that Chile is working alongside the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) to plan these desal projects, which are considered key to addressing the water crisis that has been affecting much of the country for more than a decade. 

Sánchez made these comments during a desalination concession workshop organized by his office and the IDB. 

The first desal concession tender is scheduled for 2025 and it involves a US$300mn plant for the Coquimbo region. The second tender would take place the following year, entailing a US$200mn plant for the O’Higgins region. 

One of the main concerns regarding desalination is the cost, particularly in terms of energy, which represents around a third of the resulting water rate for users. 

Takashi Masumitsu, Latin America infrastructure project chief at Japanese firm Mitsui, said during the event that high capex costs are also a concern when it comes to water rates and that subsidies are necessary to soften the blow. 

He also pointed at long permitting processes as driving costs higher, saying that it can take up to six years to obtain all the required licenses. 

The CEO of Alma Water solutions, Arantxa Mencia, added that in order for a desalination PPP to work, one of the key aspects is to prevent risks related to currency exchange rates from being passed on to project developers who seek a return on their investment. 

She also recommended measuring operating costs in local currencies and reviewing them once a year to ensure they are adjusted to local inflation rates.

However, Sacyr Agua’s innovation and strategic projects director, Domingo Sarzo, said that costs for desal plants have dropped dramatically over the last years, adding that the current energy consumption needed to treat the water required for a family of four people in one year is the same as that used by a fridge. 

“The general population believes it's incredibly expensive, but they don't realize that they're paying for bottled water at a price that’s 500 times higher,” he said. 

Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.

News in: Water & Waste (Chile)

How Chile wants to tackle its first desal concessions

How Chile wants to tackle its first desal concessions

Two plants costing a total US$500mn are expected to be tendered in 2025 and 2026 respectively, with one of the main concerns including the impact o...

Government aims to fast-track permits for investment in Chile

Government aims to fast-track permits for investment in Chile

Chile’s National Evaluation and Productivity Commission will conduct a new study to assess priority sectoral permits for investment, in order to pr...

ACCIONA earns €441 million and closes the year with an investment of €2,004 million

ACCIONA earns €441 million and closes the year with an investment of €2,004 million

The challenges facing desal plants in Chile's north

The challenges facing desal plants in Chile's north

Feeling the heat: The impact of climate change on Chilean companies' ratings

Feeling the heat: The impact of climate change on Chilean companies' ratings

Fund announced for reconstruction of irrigation infrastructure in Chile

Fund announced for reconstruction of irrigation infrastructure in Chile

Chile environmental submissions increased in January

Chile environmental submissions increased in January

China adds US$600mn highway concession to Chile infra portfolio

China adds US$600mn highway concession to Chile infra portfolio

Southern Cone gasping for water amid drought

Southern Cone gasping for water amid drought

Wildfires add to Chile’s climate change woes

Wildfires add to Chile’s climate change woes

See more news

Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.

Other projects in: Water & Waste (Chile)

Get critical information about thousands of Water & Waste projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.

Other companies in: Water & Waste (Chile)

Get critical information about thousands of Water & Waste companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.

  • Company: Ingeniería de Protección S.p.A.  (Tarpulin)
  • Tarpulin is a Chilean company dedicated to the rental or sale of temporary or permanent structures on a turnkey basis for the mining, port and industrial sectors in general. Fou...

Latest news

Why an oil export tax could be 'brutal' for Brazil's hydrocarbons output

Why an oil export tax could be 'brutal' for Brazil's hydrocarbons output

LatAm ICT regulators looking to deepen ties

LatAm ICT regulators looking to deepen ties

Colombia to invest over US$3bn in infrastructure sector

Colombia to invest over US$3bn in infrastructure sector

Peruvian miner Buenaventura looks to invest US$360mn this year

Peruvian miner Buenaventura looks to invest US$360mn this year

EPM advances work on Tepuy solar park

EPM advances work on Tepuy solar park