How Chile's Copec plans to take advantage of Starlink connectivity
Chilean fuel distributor Copec chose SpaceX's Starlink satellite solution to improve and expand internet service at its stations and in surrounding communities in Patagonia.
“Antennas will be installed from north to south of the country. In a first stage, Copec will install 105 antennas starting in December 2022 and through 2023. Then priority will be given to the stations with the greatest link difficulties,” Copec’s IT and cybersecurity deputy manager Luis Felipe Espinoza told BNamericas.
In Patagonia, the company is running Starlink services in 17 stations along the Austral highway, to which nine stations in will be added soon.
Starlink offers internet via low-orbit satellites, reaching similar speeds as terrestrial networks. According to Espinoza, the use of Starlink will improve daily operations and increase digital stability. "This facilitates digital connectivity and the use of applications such as Muevo to pay for fuel and products … with the cell phone," he added.
"All the new businesses that Copec has been developing support digital technology operations, so an online connection without interruptions is a premise to deliver the best experience to our customers," he said.
Currently, Copec’s stations are connected through different internet operators via copper, fiber optics or traditional satellite networks. "Our projection is that the new service stations are equipped with [Starlink] technology and [the others] gradually migrate from the old services," Espinoza said.
Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.
News in: Oil & Gas (Chile)
The million-dollar question surrounding Argentina’s billion-dollar gas pipeline
The political will and macroeconomic incentives are there. But circumstances – such as soaring LNG import costs – have conspired unfavorably for th...
Snapshot: Argentina gas export authorization requests
Upstream player Total Austral filed three requests, involving firm exports of gas from assets in the Neuquén basin during Argentina’s warmer months.
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: Oil & Gas (Chile)
Get critical information about thousands of Oil & Gas projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: Antofagasta Mining Energy Renewable (Amer)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
5 months ago
- Project: Green Hydrogen Production Plant in Quintero
- Current stage:
- Updated:
5 months ago
- Project: Delta Project Operational Continuity- ENAMI
- Current stage:
- Updated:
5 months ago
- Project: LNG terminal Penco Lirquén (ex GNL Octopus)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
5 months ago
- Project: Liquefied Gas Terminal in Caldera
- Current stage:
- Updated:
6 months ago
- Project: Hoasis
- Current stage:
- Updated:
6 months ago
- Project: Central Colmito project
- Current stage:
- Updated:
7 months ago
- Project: Las Dalias
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 year ago
- Project: Maitencillo Backup Center
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 years ago
- Project: H2V CAP
- Current stage:
- Updated:
7 months ago
Other companies in: Oil & Gas (Chile)
Get critical information about thousands of Oil & Gas companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: United States Embassy Chile / Embajada de Estados Unidos en Chile (US Embassy Chile / Embajada de EE.UU. en Chile)
-
The mission of the United States Embassy in Chile is to strengthen bilateral relations between both countries. Its activities are focused on promoting commercial relations by id...
- Company: KSB Chile S.A.
-
The Chilean subsidiary of KSB, manufacturer and distributor of industrial pumps and valves, was established in 1994. It has seven branches throughout the country (Iquique, Antof...
- Company: PRDW Consulting Port and Coastal Engineers
-
PRDW is an international consulting engineering group specialized exclusively in Port and Coastal Engineering, with experience for public and private sector projects. PRDW offer...
- Company: AGRU Chile
-
AGRU Chile is the Chilean subsidiary of AGRU, an Austrian company with more than 70 years of experience in the engineering and manufacturing of thermoplastics and geosynthetics.
- Company: Embajada de Canadá en Chile / Canadian Embassy - Chile
-
The Canadian Embassy in Chile offers assistance to Canadian citizens and businesses, as well as Chileans interested in Canada. It provides Canadian citizens with consular assist...
- Company: Cobra Montajes, Servicios y Agua Ltda. (Cobra MSA)
-
The description included in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been modified or edited by the BNamericas’ researchers. However, it may have been...
- Company: Ferrostaal Chile S.A.C. (Ferrostaal Chile)
-
Ferrostaal Chile, the local unit of German company Ferrostaal, is a provider of industrial services in the areas of plant construction and engineering. The company acts as a gen...
- Company: BBC Chartering Andino S.A. (BBC Chartering Andino)
-
BBC Chartering Andino SA (BBC Andino) is the Latin American branch of the German maritime transport company BBC Chartering GmbH (BBC), whose services are offered in ports around...