This is a machine translation of a press release by Huawei Brasil

Buenos Aires, March 31, 2023 - Huawei's Cloud business unit will seek to increase its partner network and develop its ecosystem in Latin America and the Caribbean, adopting an all-as-a-service strategy and relying on capacity and innovation, said Fernando Liu, president of Huawei Cloud for Latin America, on Thursday.

Speaking at the ongoing Huawei Cloud Latam Partner Summit in Buenos Aires, Liu said that Huawei Cloud is one of the fastest growing cloud services and the company now has more than 1,400 partners in its cloud ecosystem in Latin America and the Caribbean.

“We are very excited about the potential opportunities we see in sectors such as finance, Internet, automotive, energy, manufacturing and media,” said Liu at the event, which brought together more than 300 partners and other guests from Latin America and the Caribbean.

The company has been trying to grow its partner ecosystem by working with small and medium-sized companies, as well as accelerators and incubators.

“Huawei Cloud is focused on being the cloud foundation and industry enabler with everything as a service. These objectives are based on joint construction, operation and sales efforts, based on a global ecosystem with developers as protagonists, and depend on a system of partners focused on competences”, he said.

In Latin America and the Caribbean, Huawei Cloud has 3 main regions in Chile, Brazil and Mexico, and 2 national regions in Argentina and Peru. It has 8 availability zones (AZ).

Ken Kang, president of Huawei Global Cloud Ecosystem, said that Huawei has continued to expand KooVerse, its global cloud infrastructure. It currently has 29 Regions and 75 AZs (Availability Zones), serving customers in over 170 countries and regions. Huawei Cloud now has over 4 million developers and 41,000 partners worldwide.

“We are committed to growing our partner ecosystem through joint efforts, helping local businesses use the cloud and driving the digital transformation process,” said Kang.

The annual March 30-31 event includes presentations on cloud service adoption trends across different industry sectors.

“Being a Huawei Cloud partner strengthens our connectivity and interoperability technologies, generating solutions that integrate the entire ecosystem through a single platform,” said Andrey Abreu, Corporate Director of Technology at MV, a provider of digital solutions for the IT industry. Brazil.

“AI reduces costs and makes processes more efficient. AI goes beyond chat and avatars as it has a positive impact on the supply chain of any industry,” said Petter Dalen, CEO and co-founder of Artificial Dynamics, a company based in Mexico.

Santiago Fernandez, Regional Director of Seidor, an SAP software provider, said, “Huawei Cloud is a core value for hosting SEIDER's SAP applications and customers. Huawei's platform provides a reliable, secure and cost-effective solution for hosting business-critical data."

Pablo Etcheverry, is an engineer in education and new technologies and founding partner of Entornos Educativos, a provider of digital solutions for training processes and knowledge management for companies based in Argentina. He expressed that his company's vision for organizations to see exactly the skills and competencies of each employee in terms of training and learning, involves the adoption of digital technologies.

“In the case of formal education, we see that after a period of 'digital emergency education' due to the COVID-19 crisis, those responsible for education are seriously implementing platforms to support face-to-face activities and prefer open source platforms like Moodle,” he said. he.

“Our strategic alliance with Huawei allows us to offer training services guaranteeing security and speed of access, as it is the only provider that has physical services located in Argentina,” he added.

The event also featured guests from non-profit organizations that benefited from the help of Huawei Cloud.

Johel Batista, director general of Fundación Ayudinga, Panama, said that the arrival and rapid adoption of emerging technologies such as Data Analytics, Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence (AI) have made it increasingly important for the development of public policies. . affect the creation of proposals not only to diagnose, but also to solve the problems of education in the region.

“We are designing an Educational Model that is based on the data and evidence obtained through the consumption of educational content that the student makes in the Cloud, so that virtual educational systems can be created that adapt to the learning styles of each one of them. We are working from the curriculum design of the contents to the way they are taught in the classrooms”, he added.

