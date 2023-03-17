ICE asked ARESEP since 2022 not to increase electricity rates by CVG
ICE statement
The Costa Rican Electricity Institute (ICE) sent four letters – the first in November 2022, then in December, February and March – to ARESEP to not apply an increase in electricity rates linked to the Variable Cost of Generation (CVG) and, In addition, change your calculation to an annual and not a quarterly settlement.
Despite these requests, the Regulator ignored ICE's technical proposal and integrated the increase into the rate structure starting next April. This will affect the final amounts for all electricity distributors in the country: ICE, CNFL, municipal companies and rural electrification cooperatives.
In the proposal sent to the Regulator for the calculation of the CVG to be annual, ICE incorporated the variables considered by the current methodology: fuel import charges and net energy transactions in the Regional Electricity Market (MER).
With this modification, the Institute intended to stabilize the price to reduce the user's quarterly volatility in his tariff, in addition, which would allow companies (distributors, commercial and industrial) better planning of their costs, including their electricity consumption.
“ICE is aware of how vital it is for the country to have competitive rates. For this reason, we did not present an ordinary specification for 2023, and for more than four months, we have been protesting to ARESEP so that the CVG adjustment should not be applied in the second quarter of 2023," said Keiner Arce, Finance Manager of the Institute.
For his part, Marco Acuña, president of Grupo ICE, indicated that "we are committed to collaborating with the strengthening of regulatory management and its link with the environment, in adherence to technical criteria and the country's development objectives, as we proposed in each of the letters sent and in the meetings we held last January and February with the heads of ARESEP”.
During the last year, ICE's electricity rates have dropped 25%, as a result of optimizing resources, financial discipline, and increased operating efficiency. The Institute will continue working in the line of avoiding increases for clients.
