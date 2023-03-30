This is an automated translation of the original release published in Spanish.

ICE release.

The executive report of the 2022-2040 Generation Expansion Plan (PEG 2022), prepared by Instituto Costarricense de Electricidad (ICE), contemplates the increase in the participation of solar and wind sources, as well as the addition of new geothermal projects and electrical storage, among other technologies. The document was published on March 29, 2023 and is available at www.grupoice.com.

In detail, the PEG 2022 indicates the entry into operation of the Fourth Cliff Hydroelectric Project in 2030 and the Borinquen II Geothermal Project in 2032, along with 300 megawatts in batteries and the inclusion of private plants as candidates.

As reported by ICE this month, in April the tender for the purchase of a block of more than 100 megawatts of solar energy will be opened (between 2024 and 2025), and in the next few days the wind energy block will be presented – of 40 megawatts by 2025– as well as the invitation to analyze projects that take advantage of municipal solid waste.

“The PEG 2022-2040 proposes an important modernization plan for hydroelectric and geothermal plants, which seeks to guarantee the useful life of these plants owned by ICE. Cachí, Arenal and Dengo stand out, as well as Miravalles I and II. As the Institute is used to, we will do it in a planned way and guaranteeing the satisfaction of the demand”, explained Roberto Quirós, ICE Electricity Manager.

The PEG guarantees the economic balance between the supply and demand of electricity in the short and long term, based on national renewable sources. In its preparation, scenarios were designed that simulated medium, high and low demands, as well as estimated growth in distributed generation and electromobility. In addition, it is formulated taking into account the criteria that the country has for the development of its matrix, in favor of energy security and service at the lowest cost.

It is estimated that, by 2040, Costa Rica will have an installed capacity of 5,637 megawatts, that is, about 2,155 additional megawatts that at present, in addition to a gross production of 15,703 gigawatt hours per year, about 3,163 more than in 2021.