ICE increases solar and wind participation for the coming decades
This is an automated translation of the original release published in Spanish.
ICE release.
The executive report of the 2022-2040 Generation Expansion Plan (PEG 2022), prepared by Instituto Costarricense de Electricidad (ICE), contemplates the increase in the participation of solar and wind sources, as well as the addition of new geothermal projects and electrical storage, among other technologies. The document was published on March 29, 2023 and is available at www.grupoice.com.
In detail, the PEG 2022 indicates the entry into operation of the Fourth Cliff Hydroelectric Project in 2030 and the Borinquen II Geothermal Project in 2032, along with 300 megawatts in batteries and the inclusion of private plants as candidates.
As reported by ICE this month, in April the tender for the purchase of a block of more than 100 megawatts of solar energy will be opened (between 2024 and 2025), and in the next few days the wind energy block will be presented – of 40 megawatts by 2025– as well as the invitation to analyze projects that take advantage of municipal solid waste.
“The PEG 2022-2040 proposes an important modernization plan for hydroelectric and geothermal plants, which seeks to guarantee the useful life of these plants owned by ICE. Cachí, Arenal and Dengo stand out, as well as Miravalles I and II. As the Institute is used to, we will do it in a planned way and guaranteeing the satisfaction of the demand”, explained Roberto Quirós, ICE Electricity Manager.
The PEG guarantees the economic balance between the supply and demand of electricity in the short and long term, based on national renewable sources. In its preparation, scenarios were designed that simulated medium, high and low demands, as well as estimated growth in distributed generation and electromobility. In addition, it is formulated taking into account the criteria that the country has for the development of its matrix, in favor of energy security and service at the lowest cost.
It is estimated that, by 2040, Costa Rica will have an installed capacity of 5,637 megawatts, that is, about 2,155 additional megawatts that at present, in addition to a gross production of 15,703 gigawatt hours per year, about 3,163 more than in 2021.
Subscribe to the leading business intelligence platform in Latin America with different tools for Providers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance industries.
News in: Electric Power (Costa Rica)
Procuraduría General de Costa Rica confirma que MINAE actuó contra la ley en Decreto que limita la importación de g...
Limitar la importación de Gas Natural a solo la sustitución del búnker, no solo es contrario a la libertad de comercio garantizada en nuestra const...
ARESEP recognizes significantly lower adjustments than those intended by ICE
Information provided and criteria were valued in public hearing Inspection processes were instructed in investments and cost allocation of the Engi...
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: Electric Power
Get critical information about thousands of Electric Power projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: Malloco Photovoltaic Project
- Current stage:
- Updated:
9 months ago
- Project: Blu Solar Photovoltaic Plant
- Current stage:
- Updated:
7 months ago
- Project: Sunrise^{5}
- Current stage:
- Updated:
9 months ago
- Project: PSF Maule X
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 years ago
- Project: Millahue Solar Park
- Current stage:
- Updated:
11 months ago
- Project: Pichidangui Photovoltaic Solar Plant
- Current stage:
- Updated:
9 months ago
- Project: Bulnes Solar
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 years ago
- Project: Solar Quilmo
- Current stage:
- Updated:
7 months ago
- Project: Solar Clementine
- Current stage:
- Updated:
11 months ago
- Project: Corso Photovoltaic Park
- Current stage:
- Updated:
9 months ago
Other companies in: Electric Power
Get critical information about thousands of Electric Power companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: PFV Cormorán SpA
- Company: Consorcio Eléctrico de Villacuri S.A.C (CVC Energía)
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
- Company: SalfaCorp S.A. (SalfaCorp)
-
SalfaCorp, Chile's largest construction firm, is engaged in the development and management of engineering, construction and assembly projects, and the investment in commercial r...
- Company: UT Sowic - Coemi
- Company: Energía Renovable Violeta SPA
- Company: Consultora Paleosuchus Ltda
- Company: Trapananda SpA
- Company: SOLARGIS
- Company: Electrotex Del Caribe, E.I.R.L.