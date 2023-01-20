ICE redefines strategy for operation and control of its electrical system
This is an automated translation of the press release issued in Spanish
As part of the actions to implement the operation and control strategy of its electrical system, the Costa Rican Electricity Institute (ICE) will change the name of the National Electricity Control Center (CENCE) to the Operation and Control Division of the Electrical System (DOCSE). , as of January 25, 2023.
The DOCSE will be dedicated exclusively to the operation and control of the ICE electrical system, as well as to the agreements given in the Regional Electricity Market (MER).
On the other hand, the interaction as an agent and the private generation contracts –BOO ( Build, Own and Operate ) and BOT ( Build, Operate and Transfer )– that the Institution has, as well as the dispatch of its own plants, will be the responsibility of its Generation Division.
This strategy aims to establish the roles for each of the ICE divisions and strengthen its electrical system for the benefit of all its customers.
As is its duty, ICE will be respectful of the public policy issued by the Government and will fulfill its task of directing the use of electrical energy, in order to strengthen the national economy and promote the greater well-being of the people of Costa Rica.
Within this strategy, and as part of the analyzes carried out, ICE will continue to promote binding clearance. This implies that each agent of the System –private and public generators, distribution companies and high voltage customers– must communicate how much energy they will produce or consume the next day.
“The binding office is essential. It is a tool to renew the planning and planning processes of the SEN, necessary to define tariff strategies, and thus promote a favorable environment for investments and businesses throughout the country”, explained Marco Acuña, president of Grupo ICE.
The binding dispatch application implies that all agents must abide by their declaration, under the premise of a fine and thus seek an economic dispatch. The declarations of energy produced or consumed and the final pre-dispatches made by the DOCSE will be public.
To continue reading, subscribe to BNamericas to get all the information in this article and access to related news items and reports.
News in: Electric Power (Costa Rica)
People's Republic of China will donate six electric buses to the Government of Costa Rica
Memorandum of understanding was signed this Thursday, within the framework of the commemoration of the third anniversary of the launch of the Natio...
ICE signs memorandum of understanding with Australian company interested in electricity supply to produce green hyd...
Meeting and signatures framed in the third anniversary of the National Decarbonization Plan.
Subscribe to BNamericas and gain access to thousands of project profiles, key contacts and news.
Other projects in: Electric Power
Get critical information about thousands of Electric Power projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: Monte Verde wind complex
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 days ago
- Project: Monte Verde I wind farm
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 days ago
- Project: Atrato Bajo basin hydroelectric project (CAB) (Talasa project)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 days ago
- Project: Atrato basin and Río Grande hydroelectric project (CARG)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 days ago
- Project: Atrato Alto basin hydroelectric project (CAA) (Talasa project)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 days ago
- Project: ENAPAC East Distribution
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 days ago
- Project: Quinquimo Solar
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 days ago
- Project: Sol de Atacama photovoltaic project
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 days ago
- Project: Intermepro Gen I solar park
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 days ago
- Project: Pampa del Infierno solar park
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 days ago
Other companies in: Electric Power
Get critical information about thousands of Electric Power companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: Grupo País
- Company: F&S Solar Assets
- Company: Canacol Energy Colombia S.A. (Canacol Colombia)
-
Canacol Energy Colombia S.A. (formerly called Rancho Hermoso S.A.) is a Colombian company aimed at exploring, exploitation and development of hydrocarbons deposits; and a subsid...
- Company: Applus+ Qualitec Servicios de Engenharia Ltda. (Applus+ Brasil)
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
- Company: FairWind
- Company: R&Q Ingeniería S.A. (R&Q Ingeniería)
-
R&Q Ingeniería S.A. offers solutions in planning, design, project management, feasibility studies and technical inspection for projects related to infrastructure. A key componen...
- Company: Monte Verde Ingenieria SPA