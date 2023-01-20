Costa Rica
Press Release

ICE redefines strategy for operation and control of its electrical system

Bnamericas Published: Friday, January 20, 2023
ICE statement

This is an automated translation of the press release issued in Spanish

As part of the actions to implement the operation and control strategy of its electrical system, the Costa Rican Electricity Institute (ICE) will change the name of the National Electricity Control Center (CENCE) to the Operation and Control Division of the Electrical System (DOCSE). , as of January 25, 2023.

The DOCSE will be dedicated exclusively to the operation and control of the ICE electrical system, as well as to the agreements given in the Regional Electricity Market (MER).

On the other hand, the interaction as an agent and the private generation contracts –BOO ( Build, Own and Operate ) and BOT ( Build, Operate and Transfer )– that the Institution has, as well as the dispatch of its own plants, will be the responsibility of its Generation Division.

This strategy aims to establish the roles for each of the ICE divisions and strengthen its electrical system for the benefit of all its customers.

As is its duty, ICE will be respectful of the public policy issued by the Government and will fulfill its task of directing the use of electrical energy, in order to strengthen the national economy and promote the greater well-being of the people of Costa Rica.

Within this strategy, and as part of the analyzes carried out, ICE will continue to promote binding clearance. This implies that each agent of the System –private and public generators, distribution companies and high voltage customers– must communicate how much energy they will produce or consume the next day.

“The binding office is essential. It is a tool to renew the planning and planning processes of the SEN, necessary to define tariff strategies, and thus promote a favorable environment for investments and businesses throughout the country”, explained Marco Acuña, president of Grupo ICE.

The binding dispatch application implies that all agents must abide by their declaration, under the premise of a fine and thus seek an economic dispatch. The declarations of energy produced or consumed and the final pre-dispatches made by the DOCSE will be public.

