Colombia , Peru and Mexico
News

ICT regulatory watch: Colombia, Mexico and Peru

Bnamericas Published: Monday, January 30, 2023
Wi-Fi Satellite broadband Satellite Regulator Legislation & Regulation

Colombia’s spectrum agency ANE opened a call for coexistence studies in the 6GHz band.

ANE established in 2022 that the 6GHz band (5,925-7,125MHz) will be used for free-use wireless services in indoor applications.

The study must look at propagation models, guard bands, transmission powers, among others, for the future operation of wireless access systems under the free-use modality in outdoor environments with respect to fixed point-to-point radio and satellite links.

The study should also develop a technical coexistence concept.

Proposals will be received through February 10. Details are available here.

***

Mexico’s regulator IFT issued provisions regarding satellite communication, aimed at generating a more efficient and competitive market for satellite communication and orbital resources. The rules refer to the use of geostationary orbital positions, satellite orbits and their associated frequency bands, short missions, communication with space vehicles and the terrestrial complementary service for satellite systems.

The regulation introduces generic authorization figures for transmitting ground stations to speed up and make satellite infrastructure deployment more flexible. In addition, it relaxes the regulation of private use for radio amateurs, among others.

***

Peru's regulator Osiptel approved an infrastructure sharing mandate and modified another sharing agreement between telcos and power companies.

Osiptel decided that Cablenortv’s appeal of the infrastructure sharing mandate with electric company Electronoroeste is partially founded, forcing some modifications.

In addition, the sharing mandate between J&F Cable TV and public utility Electrocentro was approved.

More details are available here and here.

***

IFT increased the number of procedures and services that can be accessed electronically, including submitting the notice of temporary suspension of broadcasting service transmissions, technical, legal, programmatic and economic presentations by broadcasting concessionaires, delivery of statistical information, request for assignment of national numbering, requests to update the registration of telecommunications services and authorizations for broadcasting station modifications.

The new rules will enter into force 30 business days after publication in the official gazette.

With these incorporations, IFT will have enabled electronically 73% of its procedures and services.

News in: ICT (Mexico)

