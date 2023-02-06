IDB approves US$70mn to support the energy transition in Colombia
This statement from the Ministry of Mines and Energy of Colombia was translated from Spanish by an automated system
The Ministry of Mines and Energy socialized before the committee of the Climate Investment Funds, CIF, its investment plan for the 70 million dollars that the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) granted it to promote the Just Energy Transition in Colombia. This, within the framework of the REI or renewable energy integration program.
Minister Irene Vélez Torres explained that this Investment Plan for the Integration of Renewable Energies presented by Colombia, with the assistance of multilateral banks and different national and international actors, has the objective of supporting decarbonization efforts, accelerating the Transition Fair Energy in the country, moving from an economy dependent on fossil resources to a productive one, based on respect for nature and the democratization of the use and generation of clean energy.
“We appreciate all the support provided by the CIF. In Colombia we see the Just Energy Transition not only as an opportunity to decarbonize our national economy, but also to achieve long-term environmental and economic sustainability, through an inclusive strategy, in which citizens are at the center of the transition. so that they become active agents in energy systems, promote a transformation of energy demand and build climate governance", pointed out the Minister of Mines and Energy, Irene Vélez Torres, who added that this transition will also be possible "by actively involving shoulder to shoulder, to the communities located around the areas where the projects are built from the design process and also stimulating the use of local goods, products and services”.
The head of the portfolio pointed out that work will be done for a new reindustrialization of the country, taking advantage of the development of companies that can provide components and services to the new energy generation technologies.
With this Investment Plan, the Government of Change seeks to deploy technologies associated with green hydrogen, expand transmission networks with generation from unconventional sources, involving vulnerable communities both in energy generation and in rural electrification in those areas where more transmission networks are projected and increase renewable energy solutions in more than 19,560 homes, through community and popular associative schemes, to advance in the electrification of the transport sector.
Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.
News in: Electric Power (Colombia)
IDB Invest, Bancolombia Will Support Solarpack in the Development of Two Large Photovoltaic Parks in Colombia
Both projects reinforce the roadmap for the Just Energy Transition in the country
Snapshot: Enel’s Latin America footprint
BNamericas looks at the Italian energy giant’s LatAm assets and project pipelines, following the announcement this week that Brazil, Colombia and C...
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: Electric Power (Colombia)
Get critical information about thousands of Electric Power projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: Santa Teresa photovoltaic park
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 month ago
- Project: Termobonda (Nencol 2)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 month ago
- Project: Altamira photovoltaic park
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 month ago
- Project: Termo Amaga
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 month ago
- Project: Sebastopol refinery
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 month ago
- Project: San Bartolomé hydroelectric project
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 month ago
- Project: Vientos Alisios offshore wind farm
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 month ago
- Project: Briceño 2 hydroelectric plant
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 months ago
- Project: El Ahumado wind park
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 months ago
- Project: Briceño 1 hydroelectric plant
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 months ago
Other companies in: Electric Power (Colombia)
Get critical information about thousands of Electric Power companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: OWF Goleta SAS ESP (OWF Goleta)
- Company: Isotron Colombia S.A.S. (Isotron Colombia)
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
- Company: Grupo Ethuss S.A.S. (Grupo Ethuss)
-
Grupo Ethuss SAS is a Colombian company that through its subsidiaries provides engineering, supply, production, construction, assembly, operation, repair and maintenance service...
- Company: Cámara de Industria y Comercio Colombo-Alemana (AHK Kolumbien)
-
The Colombian-German Chamber of Industry and Commerce, also called AHK Colombia, is the non-profit organization that brings together more than 300 companies from Colombia and Ge...
- Company: JG Representaciones S.A.S. (JG Representaciones)
-
JG Representaciones is a Colombian company that provides advisory services, technical support and supply of supplies and equipment to clients in the mining industry and civil wo...
- Company: Las Ceibas Empresas Públicas de Neiva E.S.P. (Las Ceibas)
-
Las Ceibas Empresas Públicas de Neiva ESP (Las Ceibas) is a Colombian state company formed in 1959 to provide services of water supply, sewage, cleaning, waste treatment and rec...