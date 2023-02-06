Colombia
Press Release

IDB approves US$70mn to support the energy transition in Colombia

Bnamericas Published: Monday, February 06, 2023
This statement from the Ministry of Mines and Energy of Colombia was translated from Spanish by an automated system

The Ministry of Mines and Energy socialized before the committee of the Climate Investment Funds, CIF, its investment plan for the 70 million dollars that the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) granted it to promote the Just Energy Transition in Colombia. This, within the framework of the REI or renewable energy integration program.

Minister Irene Vélez Torres explained that this Investment Plan for the Integration of Renewable Energies presented by Colombia, with the assistance of multilateral banks and different national and international actors, has the objective of supporting decarbonization efforts, accelerating the Transition Fair Energy in the country, moving from an economy dependent on fossil resources to a productive one, based on respect for nature and the democratization of the use and generation of clean energy.

“We appreciate all the support provided by the CIF. In Colombia we see the Just Energy Transition not only as an opportunity to decarbonize our national economy, but also to achieve long-term environmental and economic sustainability, through an inclusive strategy, in which citizens are at the center of the transition. so that they become active agents in energy systems, promote a transformation of energy demand and build climate governance", pointed out the Minister of Mines and Energy, Irene Vélez Torres, who added that this transition will also be possible "by actively involving shoulder to shoulder, to the communities located around the areas where the projects are built from the design process and also stimulating the use of local goods, products and services”.

The head of the portfolio pointed out that work will be done for a new reindustrialization of the country, taking advantage of the development of companies that can provide components and services to the new energy generation technologies.

With this Investment Plan, the Government of Change seeks to deploy technologies associated with green hydrogen, expand transmission networks with generation from unconventional sources, involving vulnerable communities both in energy generation and in rural electrification in those areas where more transmission networks are projected and increase renewable energy solutions in more than 19,560 homes, through community and popular associative schemes, to advance in the electrification of the transport sector.

