IFT holds a bilateral meeting with the FCC and NTIA to discuss various issues related to the use of the radio spectrum on the common border
By IFT
This is a machine translation of the original press release issued in Spanish
The Federal Institute of Telecommunications (IFT), the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) and the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) held a meeting with the aim of continuing strengthening bilateral ties on issues related to the coordination of the use of the radioelectric spectrum in different frequency bands along the border shared by both countries, as well as dealing with issues of shared interest and developing action plans to achieve their common objectives.
The dialogue was developed through technical sessions held on March 15 and 16 in Mexico City, during which the delegations of both countries exchanged information on issues related to virtual broadcasting channels and the 600 MHz, 700 MHz, 2.5 GHz, 3 GHz, 4.9 GHz frequency bands and the L band. Perspectives on different items on the agenda of the World Radiocommunication Conference 2023 (WRC-23) of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) were also addressed and on the regional preparation for WRC-23 that will take place at the 41st meeting of the Permanent Consultative Committee II: Radiocommunications of the Inter-American Telecommunications Commission (CITEL).
Public servants from the Ministry of Communications and Transport Infrastructure and the IFT participated in the meeting; On behalf of the United States of America, officials from the NTIA and the FCC participated.
These activities facilitate coordination in the operation of radio communication systems that operate in different frequency bands along the common border between Mexico and the United States, in compliance with international agreements to guarantee operation free of harmful interference.
