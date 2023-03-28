London-headquartered IHS Towers is targeting the deployment of some 750 new towers in Brazil this year, roughly three times what it deployed in the country in 2022.

However, last year IHS revised down its annual telecom-tower guidance, as demand and projects did not materialize.

In early 2022, the company said it planned to build 700 sites in Brazil in the year but ended up deploying about 250.

With 39,652 active sites, the group claims to have ended the year as the world’s fourth largest independent multinational towerco, after American Tower (223,055 sites), Cellnex (approximately 135,000), and GD Towers (about 41,500).

It is ahead of SBA Communications (39,342 sites) and Phoenix Tower (about 22,000), according to a chart provided by IHS. Not all figures are corroborated by the mentioned companies.

"In Brazil, the competitive landscape is wider as of December 31, 2022, with ATC and SBA owning more towers than we do… and numerous smaller tower companies of similar size to or smaller than our business. The Brazilian and South African competitive landscape presents opportunities for consolidation," the company said in a SEC filing.

IHS also mentions high inflation, as well as political and economic instability, as challenges in Brazil.

The company reported global revenues of US$1.96bn in 2022, up 24.5%, and US$526mn in Q4, up 26.6% year-on-year. The full-year results were IHS’s first as a public company.

“2022 included two acquisitions that bolstered our size in Brazil and allowed us to enter South Africa as the largest independent tower operator in the country,” CEO Sam Darwish told an earnings call.

“Both transactions demonstrate how IHS continues to deliver on our diversification strategy, and our LatAm business now has annualized segment adjusted Ebitda of over US$125mn based on 4Q22 results,” he added.

IHS projects capex in the US$610mn-650mn range for 2023, US$30mn of which shifted from 2022 “due to timing,” Darwish said.

Last year, investments amounted to US$633mn, compared to US$402mn in 2021, largely driven in LatAm by its I-Systems neutral fiber JV with TIM Brasil.

LATAM FOOTPRINT

The company’s LatAm tower business comprises Brazil, Colombia and Peru. IHS did not provide guidance for the latter two, where its tower count has barely moved.

Overall, the three markets accounted for 7,276, or 18.3% of the company’s total tower portfolio by the end of the year. That figure includes towers built and sites added from acquisitions.

Brazil, IHS’s second largest market after Nigeria, led with 6,994 towers, up from 6,915 in Q3 and 6,745 at end-2021.

Colombia and Peru followed with 228 and 54 sites, flat and up by two, respectively, over Q3. At the end of 2021, IHS had the same 228 sites in Colombia and 51 in Peru.

According to IHS, Latin American tenants (customers per tower) grew by 64.1% in the year, reaching 9,781 at end-2022.

Its main LatAm telecom customers are TIM, responsible for 4% of IHS’s Q4 revenues, followed by Claro, Vivo, Oi and Tigo, all with 1% each.

IHS sees opportunities for growth, including entering new segments.

"It is estimated that the markets in Latin America we currently operate in including Brazil, Colombia and Peru will require over 24,000 new towers and over 42,000 new MNO [mobile network operator] points of presence over the period December 2021 to December 2026," the company wrote in the SEC report.

"As telecommunication networks in our markets evolve, we believe that there may also be increasing demand for other communications infrastructure, such as fiber connectivity and datacenters."

FIBER

Through the I-Systems JV, IHS deploys and operates fiber infrastructure rented back to TIM Brasil, its partner and anchor client.

I-Systems has not yet announced other customers for the use of the network.

According to IHS, I-Systems ended 2022 with 7.5mn homes passed, of which 4.5mn were FTTH, and a total of 18,000km deployed.

As previously reported by BNamericas, IHS is considering replicating the same fiber JV model in Peru and Colombia, as well as in Africa.