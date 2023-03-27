Ecuador
Illegal mining turns violent in northern Ecuador

Bnamericas Published: Monday, March 27, 2023
Illegal mining and violent crime are returning to Ecuador’s Imbabura province.

Local media reported that a military and police convoy came under fire after a patrol stopped a truck carrying illegally mined gold.

Security forces’ reports suggest illegal mining is accelerating in the town of Buenos Aires, which was taken by 10,000 illegal miners in 2018 and who were expelled a year later.

Illegal miners increasingly merge with drug trafficking and other groups from Colombia.

***

Exports by Ecuadoran small miners increased 47% last year and reached US$751mn, almost a third of total mineral exports, according to the central bank.

Gold doré, gold concentrate and copper were among the main products. Small miners concentrate 1,490 concessions.

