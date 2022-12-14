In 2023 EPM will have a budget of $24.2 billion
Bnamericas Published: Wednesday, December 14, 2022
Water levels Natural Gas Generation Wastewater Substations Transmission Lines Wastewater treatment plants Thermosolar CSP Hydro Dam Generation Thermo Renewable Coal Generation Solar Drainage Photovoltaic Wind Green Hydrogen Tidal/Wave energy Bunker oil/Diesel oil Onshore Wind Sewer networks Mini Hydro Hazardous wastewater Combined cycle Run of the river Industrial wastewater Distribution network Hydro Capex Fossil fuels Geothermal Fuel oils Offshore Wind Nuclear Electric vehicles Biomass Wastewaters reuse
With your subscription you will have access to key information about:
21,000+ projects in Latin America.
28,600+ global companies doing business in the region.
58,700+ key contacts related to companies and projects
Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English, Spanish and Portuguese.