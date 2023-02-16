Brazil
In 40 days, communications ministry installs 282 Wi-Fi Brasil internet points

Bnamericas Published: Thursday, February 16, 2023
This is a machine translation of a press release by Brazil's Ministry of Communications

Brasília-DF - Students from 265 public schools across the country return to classes in February, with free broadband internet via satellite and terrestrial connections available. The Ministry of Communications (MCom), through the Internet Brazil Program, installed access points in these educational institutions earlier this year. In total, in the first 40 days of government, 282 internet connections were delivered in 19 states. The vast majority were sent to municipalities in the Northeast region (216).

"Enabling public schools to have internet in regions where they have the lowest development rates in our country is one of the goals of Wi-Fi Brasil. We want to increasingly promote the digital and social inclusion of our population, starting with children, so that they have a quality education, promoting development and guaranteeing opportunities", highlighted the Minister of Communications, Juscelino Filho.

In addition to serving schools, Wi-Fi Brasil installs antennas and routers free of charge in places such as settlements, Basic Health Units (UBS), indigenous, quilombola or riverside communities, as well as community telecenters, for example. An example of this was the provision of 17 antennas to support humanitarian assistance in the Yanomami Lands. They are all access points with a satellite connection speed of 20 megabits per second.

The antennas receive the signal sent by the Geostationary Defense and Strategic Communications Satellite (SGDC), the first Brazilian satellite designed exclusively for high-speed data transmission in the Ka-band covering the entire National Territory and the Blue Amazon. The satellite was developed by the Ministry of Communications with the support of Telebras and is in orbit over Ecuador at an altitude of 36,000 km.

SERVICE — The state with the highest number of internet points installed in 2023 is Piauí, with 60 units. Following is Maranhão (44), Pernambuco (32), Ceará (31) and Bahia (30). The region is a priority for public connectivity policy because it has the lowest internet usage indicators in the country, according to data from the ICT Households 2021 survey, by the Regional Center for Studies for the Development of the Information Society (Cetic.br) , and the National Household Sample Survey (PNAD).

HOW TO REQUEST THE SERVICE — To request the service, simply access the "get GESAC internet connection" link and fill in the form. Responding to requests depends on technical analysis, in addition to contractual and financial availability. If the request is approved, the estimated time to provide the service is 60 days to 90 days. For information or questions, contact can be made by telephone (61) 2027.6403, or by e-mail: conectividade@mcom.gov.br.

