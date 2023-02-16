In 40 days, communications ministry installs 282 Wi-Fi Brasil internet points
This is a machine translation of a press release by Brazil's Ministry of Communications
Brasília-DF - Students from 265 public schools across the country return to classes in February, with free broadband internet via satellite and terrestrial connections available. The Ministry of Communications (MCom), through the Internet Brazil Program, installed access points in these educational institutions earlier this year. In total, in the first 40 days of government, 282 internet connections were delivered in 19 states. The vast majority were sent to municipalities in the Northeast region (216).
"Enabling public schools to have internet in regions where they have the lowest development rates in our country is one of the goals of Wi-Fi Brasil. We want to increasingly promote the digital and social inclusion of our population, starting with children, so that they have a quality education, promoting development and guaranteeing opportunities", highlighted the Minister of Communications, Juscelino Filho.
In addition to serving schools, Wi-Fi Brasil installs antennas and routers free of charge in places such as settlements, Basic Health Units (UBS), indigenous, quilombola or riverside communities, as well as community telecenters, for example. An example of this was the provision of 17 antennas to support humanitarian assistance in the Yanomami Lands. They are all access points with a satellite connection speed of 20 megabits per second.
The antennas receive the signal sent by the Geostationary Defense and Strategic Communications Satellite (SGDC), the first Brazilian satellite designed exclusively for high-speed data transmission in the Ka-band covering the entire National Territory and the Blue Amazon. The satellite was developed by the Ministry of Communications with the support of Telebras and is in orbit over Ecuador at an altitude of 36,000 km.
SERVICE — The state with the highest number of internet points installed in 2023 is Piauí, with 60 units. Following is Maranhão (44), Pernambuco (32), Ceará (31) and Bahia (30). The region is a priority for public connectivity policy because it has the lowest internet usage indicators in the country, according to data from the ICT Households 2021 survey, by the Regional Center for Studies for the Development of the Information Society (Cetic.br) , and the National Household Sample Survey (PNAD).
HOW TO REQUEST THE SERVICE — To request the service, simply access the "get GESAC internet connection" link and fill in the form. Responding to requests depends on technical analysis, in addition to contractual and financial availability. If the request is approved, the estimated time to provide the service is 60 days to 90 days. For information or questions, contact can be made by telephone (61) 2027.6403, or by e-mail: conectividade@mcom.gov.br.
Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.
News in: ICT (Brazil)
American Tower expanding Brazil solar plant
Over 2,200 photovoltaic solar panels will be added to the 2020-launched park, taking the total to 7,200.
Brazil’s WDC Networks expects increase in solar, datacenter projects
The telecom and energy equipment firm is bullish on the sales potential for photovoltaic solar energy to large farms and datacenter projects for co...
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: ICT
Get critical information about thousands of ICT projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: Broadband Installation for Integral Connectivity and Social Development of the Puno Region
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 year ago
- Project: Cloud Region in Colombia
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 year ago
- Project: Cerrillos Data Center
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 year ago
- Project: Deep Blue One Subsea Cable Extension
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 year ago
- Project: Datacenter SP5
- Current stage:
- Updated:
8 months ago
- Project: Second data center (Fortaleza)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
8 months ago
- Project: Odata Data Center in Peru
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 years ago
- Project: Campinas Data Center Modernization 1
- Current stage:
- Updated:
8 months ago
- Project: Third phase of expansion of the datacenter SP4 (IBX)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
8 months ago
- Project: International Business Exchange (IBX) SP2 Datacenter
- Current stage:
- Updated:
8 months ago
Other companies in: ICT (Brazil)
Get critical information about thousands of ICT companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: Hispamar Satélites S.A. (Hispamar Satélites)
-
Hispamar Satélites (Hispamar) is located in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil and is a subsidiary of Hispasat Group, a Spanish telecommunication satellite operator. Hispamar was founded in...
- Company: Ascenty Data Centers e Telecomunicações S.A. (Ascenty)
-
Brazilian data center infrastructure and connectivity solutions provider Ascenty Data Centers e Telecomunicações S.A. (Ascenty) was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in the c...
- Company: Oi S.A. (Oi)
-
Oi is a Brazilian quad-play telco established in 1998. Its service portfolio includes fixed-line and mobile telephony, broadband, pay-TV, Internet and others for residential cli...
- Company: Tivit Terceirização de Processos, Serviços e Tecnologia S.A. (Tivit)
-
Brazilian integrated technology firm Tivit Terceirização de Processos, Serviços e Tecnologia S.A. (Tivit) offers end-to-end solutions to a wide range of industries, including fi...
- Company: Brisanet Telecomunicações S.A. (Brisanet)
-
The description included in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been modified or edited by BNamericas’ content team. However, it may have been au...
- Company: Lev Brasil