Inauguration ceremony marks completion of new OneWeb satellite gateway in Brazil
Press Release
By OneWeb
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - OneWeb, the low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite communications company, and Telespazio, a joint venture between Leonardo (67%) and Thales (33%), today jointly opened OneWeb’s new satellite network portal at the teleport in Maricá, in the State of Rio de Janeiro. The new gateway constructed in partnership with Telespazio Brasil will provide key infrastructure in Brazil to help deliver OneWeb’s high-speed, low-latency connectivity services.
The gateway, which began construction last year, will be activated in the second quarter of 2023 and is one of two gateway sites in Brazil, and one of seven across Latin America built to deliver OneWeb connectivity in-country and across the whole region. In addition to support the development of the gateway, Telespazio Brasil is one of OneWeb’s distribution partners in Brazil, supporting the Government’s mission of providing meaningful connectivity throughout the country.
After rapidly scaling up its launch programme, OneWeb has already deployed 542 satellites in low Earth orbit, more than 80% of satellite fleet, and the company is on track to activate global coverage in 2023.
OneWeb and Telespazio jointly hosted an inauguration event today to mark the completion of the new gateway. Representatives that attended included OneWeb and Telespazio Brasil executives, Secretary of Rio de Janeiro’s Civil House, Nicola Miccione, the Executive Secretary of the Communications Ministry (MCOM), Sônia Faustino Mendes, the Italian Ambassador in Brazil, Francesco Azzarello, the General Consul of Italy in Rio de Janeiro, Massimiliano Iacchini, the General Consul of the United Kingdom in Rio de Janeiro, Anjoum Noorani, Maricá´s Mayor, Fabiano Horta and several political and military authorities.
Christopher Casarrubias, Head of Regulatory and Government Affairs at OneWeb commented: “We are delighted to take our longstanding relationship with Telespazio to the next phase with the completion of this satellite gateway in Brazil. This gateway will be one of the most advanced in Latin America and help to bring reliable connectivity to Brazilian communities and customers across the country. As OneWeb looks ahead to the completion of our constellation and global coverage this year, this marks a significant milestone for our business and for the people and business in Brazil.”
Marzio Laurenti, CEO of Telespazio Brasil, added: “The OneWeb gateway in our Teleport in Marica is another very important achievement of the partnership between Telespazio and OneWeb. And now we are looking forward to the starting of the OneWeb services soon throughout Brazil.”
British Consul General, Rio de Janeiro, Anjoum Noorani said: “This British technology is truly amazing. Imagine broadband connectivity, available anywhere in the world. The applications are limitless. Connecting communities, businesses, and local governments – unlocking new educational opportunities, economic opportunity, and access to health care. There is so much potential.
“As Consul-General I’m particularly pleased that this British investment will continue to generate jobs and income in Maricá, supporting the economy of Rio de Janeiro State. I look forward to seeing this satellite constellation that is orbiting around the Earth 24 hours a day, 365 days a year – providing digital connectivity for decades to come.”
Vivo activates 5G in 3.5GHz in Ananindeua, Aparecida de Goiânia, Caxias do Sul, Jaboatão dos Guararapes, Joinville ...
Currently, Vivo has more than 4.9mn customers with handsets using the new network.
Brasil: Positivo Servers & Solutions industrializes servers for the new Pégaso supercomputer
The company is an official systems integrator for Supermicro in Brazil and a partner of Atos, companies with which it worked to supply equipment fo...
