This is an automated translation of the press release issued in Spanish

Secretary Jorge Nuño Lara affirmed that this work is now a reality, which will communicate more quickly to the municipalities of Agua Prieta, Bavispe and the Sierra Alta de Sonora

One thousand 571.5 million pesos were invested in a road of 135 kilometers and 25 bridges; 2,000 direct jobs and 8,000 indirect jobs were created

It will reduce the travel time from 3 and a half hours to just over 1 hour

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador accompanied by the Secretary of Infrastructure, Communications and Transportation (SICT), Jorge Nuño Lara, inaugurated the modernization of the Agua Prieta-Bavispe highway, in Sonora, which had an investment of 1,571.5 million pesos from the federal budget and that will benefit more than 77 thousand inhabitants of the region.

"The work that we inaugurate today honors the qualities of its people and integrates with 135 kilometers in length to a new state axis, which is a passage for the transfer of agricultural products, livestock and people that go from the municipalities of Nácori Chico, Bacadéhuachi, Huachinera, Bacerac, Bavispe and Agua Prieta, to the neighboring country to the north, the United States," said the head of the SICT.

He stressed that this road was a commitment, three years ago, by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and that today it is a reality.

Since June 2020, work began to modernize a rural road and turn it into a 7-meter-wide feeder road, with two traffic lanes of 3.5 meters each, which house 25 bridges, he explained.

With the presence of the governor of Sonora, Francisco Alfonso Durazo Montaño, the secretary Jorge Nuño Lara said that the work will allow the municipalities of Agua Prieta, Bavispe and the towns of the Sierra Alta de Sonora to communicate more quickly and efficiently with the rest of the populations of the state, which will boost the commercial development of the area.

The secretary recognized all those who participated in this great effort, among which are the residents of the various communities in the region, Agua Prieta, Bacerac, Bavispe and Huachinera, as well as the construction companies.

He thanked President Andrés Manuel López Obrador for the trust he has placed in this Secretariat, "with the certainty that our commitment is at the service of the well-being of Mexico, in favor of those who have less."

The work will have several advantages: until today, the travel time between Agua Prieta and Bavispe was 3 hours and a half, and with this road we are reducing it to just over 1 hour and will benefit more than 77 thousand inhabitants of the municipalities of Agua Prieta, Bavispe and the towns of the Sierra Alta de Sonora.

It will be a trigger for the economy through tourism and the future development of the area. It will allow social and commercial development by having an access road, since local goods and services will be used in greater numbers.

Likewise, it will increase safety and comfort in the transfer of people, goods and services. And it will improve the connectivity of the northeastern part of the state with the border region of the United States.

During its modernization, 2,000 direct jobs and 8,000 indirect jobs were generated.

Present at the event were the Secretary of National Defense, Luis Cresencio Sandoval González; the Secretary of Finance and Public Credit (SHCP), Rogelio Ramírez de la O; the undersecretary of Expenditures of the SHCP, Juan Pablo de Botton Falcón; the general coordinator of Social Communication and spokesman for the Government of the Republic, Jesús Ramírez Cuevas; the general director of the SICT Sonora Center, Godofredo Gardner Anaya, as well as the municipal presidents of Agua Prieta, Bacerac, Bavispe and Huachinera, and representatives of construction companies.

