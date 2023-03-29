Indigenous movements push for Lasso impeachment
Ecuadoran indigenous movement Conaie demanded the constitutional court rule in favor of removing President Guillermo Lasso from office for alleged corruption.
“It is in your hands to decide by legal means, by constitutional means, on the impeachment. Don't expect the people to rise up to react to these events,” Conaie head Leonidas Iza told reporters after a march to the court on Tuesday.
The court decides on the national assembly’s request to impeach Lasso.
The draft opinion was delivered to the court on Monday but did not garner the six votes necessary for approval. Two new judges had to be appointed to write another draft. While the opinion remains secret, local media reported the court leaned against impeachment.
The request was formally presented on March 16 to the national assembly, with the support of 59 lawmakers from former president Rafael Correa’s movement and right-wing Christian Social party.
The request was based on an investigation by a legislative commission, controlled by the opposition, which was formed after reports of corruption at state companies emerged, implicating Lasso's brother-in-law.
If impeachment advances, Lasso could resort to a constitutional mechanism that allows him to dissolve the national assembly to call early general elections.
Faced with this possibility, Iza said Lasso should not use that mechanism.
Meanwhile, Marlon Vargas, the head of another indigenous group, Confeniae, demanded mining, oil and hydroelectric companies withdraw from the Amazon.
“We warn the national government not to provoke what happened in 2019 and in 2022. If the decisions of the peoples of the Ecuadoran Amazon are not respected, we will return to the streets to take over the oil wells. We are going to make decisions; in our territories we rule,” Vargas told reporters.
In 2019 and 2022, indigenous people led massive protests and strikes.
Iza and Vargas also presented a draft water law at the national assembly.
