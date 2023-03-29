Ecuador
News

Indigenous movements push for Lasso impeachment

Bnamericas Published: Wednesday, March 29, 2023
Politics Legislation & Regulation Social conflicts
Indigenous movements push for Lasso impeachment

Ecuadoran indigenous movement Conaie demanded the constitutional court rule in favor of removing President Guillermo Lasso from office for alleged corruption.

“It is in your hands to decide by legal means, by constitutional means, on the impeachment. Don't expect the people to rise up to react to these events,” Conaie head Leonidas Iza told reporters after a march to the court on Tuesday.

The court decides on the national assembly’s request to impeach Lasso.

The draft opinion was delivered to the court on Monday but did not garner the six votes necessary for approval. Two new judges had to be appointed to write another draft. While the opinion remains secret, local media reported the court leaned against impeachment.

The request was formally presented on March 16 to the national assembly, with the support of 59 lawmakers from former president Rafael Correa’s movement and right-wing Christian Social party.

The request was based on an investigation by a legislative commission, controlled by the opposition, which was formed after reports of corruption at state companies emerged, implicating Lasso's brother-in-law.

If impeachment advances, Lasso could resort to a constitutional mechanism that allows him to dissolve the national assembly to call early general elections.

Faced with this possibility, Iza said Lasso should not use that mechanism.

Meanwhile, Marlon Vargas, the head of another indigenous group, Confeniae, demanded mining, oil and hydroelectric companies withdraw from the Amazon.

“We warn the national government not to provoke what happened in 2019 and in 2022. If the decisions of the peoples of the Ecuadoran Amazon are not respected, we will return to the streets to take over the oil wells. We are going to make decisions; in our territories we rule,” Vargas told reporters.

In 2019 and 2022, indigenous people led massive protests and strikes.

Iza and Vargas also presented a draft water law at the national assembly.

Subscribe to the leading business intelligence platform in Latin America with different tools for Providers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance industries.

News in: Political Risk & Macro (Ecuador)

How to achieve deeper energy integration in Latin America

How to achieve deeper energy integration in Latin America

Latin America has existing as well as under-construction international power links but the region’s potential in this area far exceeds what has bee...

Violence one of the risks faced by mining firms in Ecuador

Violence one of the risks faced by mining firms in Ecuador

The violence in the country is an issue that has to be taken into account by mining companies as one of the risks their businesses face and as part...

Ecuador's political shakeup unlikely to affect business climate – expert

Ecuador's political shakeup unlikely to affect business climate – expert

Ecuador axes red tape, tax to boost private ICT investments

Ecuador axes red tape, tax to boost private ICT investments

Activists advance Ecuador's proposed mining consultation

Activists advance Ecuador's proposed mining consultation

Ecuador cabinet changes put spotlight on strategic sectors

Ecuador cabinet changes put spotlight on strategic sectors

LatAm mining sector facing persistent uncertainty due to upcoming elections

LatAm mining sector facing persistent uncertainty due to upcoming elections

'Ecuador hasn't stopped being attractive in the region'

'Ecuador hasn't stopped being attractive in the region'

Can LatAm plug the copper supply gap?

Can LatAm plug the copper supply gap?

The risky bet of Ecuador's Guillermo Lasso

The risky bet of Ecuador's Guillermo Lasso

See more news

Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.

Other projects

Get key information on thousands of projects in Latin America, from current stage, to capex, related companies, key contacts and more.

Other companies

Get key information on thousands of companies in Latin America, from projects, to contacts, shareholders, related news and more.

  • Company: Neogreen Hydrogen Corporation  (NeoGreen)
  • The description included in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been modified or edited by the BNamericas’ researchers. However, it may have been...
  • Company: AUTPRO Elétrica e Automação Ltda.  (AUTPRO)
  • The description contained in this profile is taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been machine tran...

Latest news

Spotlight: The infra works in Dominican Republic's Cabo Rojo tourism initiative

Spotlight: The infra works in Dominican Republic's Cabo Rojo tourism initiative

Indigenous movements push for Lasso impeachment

Indigenous movements push for Lasso impeachment

Mexico to open bids to free up Lechería rail line rights-of-way

Mexico to open bids to free up Lechería rail line rights-of-way

Amid green hydrogen push, Chile issues electrolyzer call

Amid green hydrogen push, Chile issues electrolyzer call

Colombia publishes new rules for renewable power contracts

Colombia publishes new rules for renewable power contracts