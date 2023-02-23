Mexico , Peru , Brazil , Argentina , Bolivia and Colombia
News

Junior exploration roundup: Bear Creek, Guanajuato, GoGold and more

Bnamericas Published: Thursday, February 23, 2023
Gold Exploration / Drilling Silver Copper

Drilling Results from Marianas and Rey De Oro Deposits at Bear Creek Mining's Mercedes Mine Demonstrate Near-Term Upside Potential 

Guanajuato Silver Drills 6,981 g/t AgEq at San Ignacio and Prepares to Expand Production

GoGold Resources Releases Additional Excellent Drilling Results at Los Ricos South

GR Silver Mining Intersects Bonanza-grade Gold Veins at Depth in the Plomosas Mine Area 0.6 m at 40.2 g/t Au and 0.25 m at 64.5 g/t Au

Jaguar Mining Announces High Grade Drilling Intercepts at Pilar Mine and Catita Target New Growth Opportunities Added

AbraSilver Resource Expands Exploration Drilling Program at Diablillos and Commences Drilling at the La Coipita Project

New Pacific Metals Intersects 524 Metres Grading 1.24 Grams Per Tonne at the Carangas Project, Bolivia

Cordoba Minerals Restarts Feasibility Study Work Programs and In-Fill Drilling at San Matias Project in Colombia

Element 29 Resources Reports Positive Sequential Copper Leach Results from the Flor de Cobre Project

Minera Alamos Announces Commencement of Drilling at Santana

Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.

News in: Mining & Metals (Bolivia)

Junior exploration roundup: Chesapeake, NGEx, GR Silver, Eloro, Mammoth

Junior exploration roundup: Chesapeake, NGEx, GR Silver, Eloro, Mammoth

Canadian companies report drill results from gold, copper and silver projects in Mexico, Chile and Bolivia.

Community management remains biggest challenge for LatAm miners

Community management remains biggest challenge for LatAm miners

The challenge is related to popular perceptions of the industry’s potential and its actual performance in community progress, social responsibility...

Bolivia and Argentina sign a Joint Declaration that guarantees gas exports and technical cooperation on lithium

Bolivia and Argentina sign a Joint Declaration that guarantees gas exports and technical cooperation on lithium

Junior exploration roundup: New Pacific, Reyna, GR, Regulus, Golden Tag

Junior exploration roundup: New Pacific, Reyna, GR, Regulus, Golden Tag

Russia sanctions lift outlook for key LatAm metals

Russia sanctions lift outlook for key LatAm metals

Junior exploration roundup: Nobel, Blue Sky, Silver Elephant, Solaris

Junior exploration roundup: Nobel, Blue Sky, Silver Elephant, Solaris

Santacruz Silver chasing ‘blue sky’ potential at Bolivian assets

Santacruz Silver chasing ‘blue sky’ potential at Bolivian assets

Junior exploration roundup: Lumina, Prime, Marimaca, Silver Elephant

Junior exploration roundup: Lumina, Prime, Marimaca, Silver Elephant

Junior exploration roundup: Lumina, GoGold, Battery Mineral, Eloro, Mako

Junior exploration roundup: Lumina, GoGold, Battery Mineral, Eloro, Mako

Top LatAm silver miners set for output drop as challenges mount

Top LatAm silver miners set for output drop as challenges mount

See more news

Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.

Other projects in: Mining & Metals (Bolivia)

Get critical information about thousands of Mining & Metals projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.

  • Project: Telamayu
  • Current stage: Blurred
  • Updated: 2 years ago
  • Project: San Simón
  • Current stage: Blurred
  • Updated: 7 years ago

Other companies in: Mining & Metals (Bolivia)

Get critical information about thousands of Mining & Metals companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.

  • Company: Insumos Bolivia
  • Insumos Bolivia is a decentralized public institution created in 2008 in La Paz to contribute to the strengthening of national policies on food security, reduce monopolies and p...
  • Company: Steinmar Ltda.  (Steinmar)
  • Steinmar Ltda. is a Bolivian company engaged in mining activities, particularly the exploration and mining of non-ferrous metals. Its projects include San Simón, which consists ...
  • Company: Minera Nueva Vista S.A.  (Minera Nueva Vista)
  • Minera Nueva Vista S.A. is engaged in mining exploration and development in Bolivia. Its main asset is the Amayapampa gold project, located in the Altiplano region, in southwest...

Latest news

Spotlight: Brazil’s most expensive power transmission projects

Spotlight: Brazil’s most expensive power transmission projects

Junior exploration roundup: Bear Creek, Guanajuato, GoGold and more

Junior exploration roundup: Bear Creek, Guanajuato, GoGold and more

Copec Voltex powering Chile’s electromobility push

Copec Voltex powering Chile’s electromobility push

Brazil regulator advances US$10bn Rio de Janeiro-São Paulo train

Brazil regulator advances US$10bn Rio de Janeiro-São Paulo train

First Quantum suspends ore processing at Cobre Panamá

First Quantum suspends ore processing at Cobre Panamá