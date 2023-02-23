Junior exploration roundup: Bear Creek, Guanajuato, GoGold and more
Drilling Results from Marianas and Rey De Oro Deposits at Bear Creek Mining's Mercedes Mine Demonstrate Near-Term Upside Potential
Guanajuato Silver Drills 6,981 g/t AgEq at San Ignacio and Prepares to Expand Production
GoGold Resources Releases Additional Excellent Drilling Results at Los Ricos South
GR Silver Mining Intersects Bonanza-grade Gold Veins at Depth in the Plomosas Mine Area 0.6 m at 40.2 g/t Au and 0.25 m at 64.5 g/t Au
Jaguar Mining Announces High Grade Drilling Intercepts at Pilar Mine and Catita Target New Growth Opportunities Added
AbraSilver Resource Expands Exploration Drilling Program at Diablillos and Commences Drilling at the La Coipita Project
New Pacific Metals Intersects 524 Metres Grading 1.24 Grams Per Tonne at the Carangas Project, Bolivia
Cordoba Minerals Restarts Feasibility Study Work Programs and In-Fill Drilling at San Matias Project in Colombia
Element 29 Resources Reports Positive Sequential Copper Leach Results from the Flor de Cobre Project
Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.
News in: Mining & Metals (Bolivia)
Junior exploration roundup: Chesapeake, NGEx, GR Silver, Eloro, Mammoth
Canadian companies report drill results from gold, copper and silver projects in Mexico, Chile and Bolivia.
Community management remains biggest challenge for LatAm miners
The challenge is related to popular perceptions of the industry’s potential and its actual performance in community progress, social responsibility...
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: Mining & Metals (Bolivia)
Get critical information about thousands of Mining & Metals projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: Telamayu
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 years ago
- Project: San Simón
- Current stage:
- Updated:
7 years ago
Other companies in: Mining & Metals (Bolivia)
Get critical information about thousands of Mining & Metals companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: Eriez Magnetics
- Company: Mineral Engineering Processes Ltd.
- Company: Maldonado Exploraciones
- Company: Insumos Bolivia
-
Insumos Bolivia is a decentralized public institution created in 2008 in La Paz to contribute to the strengthening of national policies on food security, reduce monopolies and p...
- Company: Steinmar Ltda. (Steinmar)
-
Steinmar Ltda. is a Bolivian company engaged in mining activities, particularly the exploration and mining of non-ferrous metals. Its projects include San Simón, which consists ...
- Company: Empresa Minera Unificada S.A.
- Company: Empresa Minera Marte S.R.L. (Empresa Minera Marte)
-
Empresa Minera Marte S.R.L. es filial de la minera boliviana Empresa Minera Unificada S.A. dedicada a la exploración, explotación y comercialización de minerales en Bolivia. Con...
- Company: Minera Nueva Vista S.A. (Minera Nueva Vista)
-
Minera Nueva Vista S.A. is engaged in mining exploration and development in Bolivia. Its main asset is the Amayapampa gold project, located in the Altiplano region, in southwest...