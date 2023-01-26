Brazil , Nicaragua , Chile , Ecuador , Mexico , Peru and Bolivia
News

Junior exploration roundup: Silver Tiger, Lithium Ionic, Tinka, Luminex and more

Bnamericas Published: Thursday, January 26, 2023
Gold Lithium Exploration / Drilling Silver Lithium Hydroxide Lithium Electrolyte Lithium Carbonate Copper Zinc

Silver Tiger Metals Discovers New Wide High Grade Sulphide Zone Intersecting 6.0 Meters of 2,025.5 g/t Silver Equivalent 

Lithium Ionic drills high-grade 1.69% Li₂O over 9.6m, 1.27% Li₂O over 10m and 1.61% Li₂O over 4.7m at its Bandeira target, Minas Gerais, Brazil

Tinka Resources Drills 45 metres at 11.5% Zinc and 6.5 metres at 27% Zinc at West Ayawilca

Luminex Resources Hits with Cuyes West Step-out Holes: 4.0m Grading 19.35 g/t Au Eq and 2.5m Grading 18.54 g/t Au Eq

New Pacific Metals Intersects 505 Metres Grading 1.22 Grams Per Tonne Gold at the Carangas Project, Bolivia

Mako Mining Intersects 33.91g/t Gold over 1.7m Estimated True Width (ETW) at Las Conchitas Central

Drilling Intersects Best Results to Date at the Marimaca Copper Oxide Deposit

GoGold Resources Drills Highest Grade Hole to Date at Los Ricos; 55.0m of 2,738 g/t AgEq, including 7.0m of 20,715 g/t AgEq

NGEx Minerals Extends Both the Alicanto (122m at 1.05% CuEq) and Fenix Zones (220m at 0.72% CuEq); Four Drills Active at Los Helados


