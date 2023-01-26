Junior exploration roundup: Silver Tiger, Lithium Ionic, Tinka, Luminex and more
Silver Tiger Metals Discovers New Wide High Grade Sulphide Zone Intersecting 6.0 Meters of 2,025.5 g/t Silver Equivalent
Lithium Ionic drills high-grade 1.69% Li₂O over 9.6m, 1.27% Li₂O over 10m and 1.61% Li₂O over 4.7m at its Bandeira target, Minas Gerais, Brazil
Tinka Resources Drills 45 metres at 11.5% Zinc and 6.5 metres at 27% Zinc at West Ayawilca
Luminex Resources Hits with Cuyes West Step-out Holes: 4.0m Grading 19.35 g/t Au Eq and 2.5m Grading 18.54 g/t Au Eq
New Pacific Metals Intersects 505 Metres Grading 1.22 Grams Per Tonne Gold at the Carangas Project, Bolivia
Mako Mining Intersects 33.91g/t Gold over 1.7m Estimated True Width (ETW) at Las Conchitas Central
Drilling Intersects Best Results to Date at the Marimaca Copper Oxide Deposit
GoGold Resources Drills Highest Grade Hole to Date at Los Ricos; 55.0m of 2,738 g/t AgEq, including 7.0m of 20,715 g/t AgEq
NGEx Minerals Extends Both the Alicanto (122m at 1.05% CuEq) and Fenix Zones (220m at 0.72% CuEq); Four Drills Active at Los Helados
News in: Mining & Metals (Mexico)
Mexico seeks to renegotiate lithium concessions granted prior to nationalization
President López Obrador said lawyers are analyzing how to reach agreements with companies that were granted concessions to exploit the strategic mi...
AMLO offers dialogue to Canadian companies
Mexico's President López Obrador said he discussed with Canadian Premier Justin Trudeau investments in the energy and mining sectors to resolve dis...
Other projects in: Mining & Metals (Mexico)
Other companies in: Mining & Metals (Mexico)
