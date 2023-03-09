Ecuador , Colombia , Argentina , Mexico and Peru
News

Junior exploration roundup. Torex, GoGold, Sable and more

Bnamericas Published: Thursday, March 09, 2023
Gold Exploration / Drilling Zinc Copper Uranium Prospecting, exploration and extraction of mineral resources

Torex Gold Resources Reports Results From Drilling at Media Luna

GoGold Resources Releases Additional Strong Drilling Results at Los Ricos South 

Sable Resources Intercepts 2.21% CuEq over 11.1m and 1.3% CuEq over 13.7m at La Gringa Target within the Don Julio Project

Collective Mining Intersects 55.25 Metres at 1.91 g/t Gold Equivalent in Step Out Drilling at the Olympus Target

Blue Sky Uranium Launches Exploration Drilling Program close to Ivana Deposit within Amarillo Grande Project, Argentina

Tinka Resources Drills 145 Metres at 10.9% Zinc Including 29 Metres at 20% Zinc at Ayawilca

Silver Mountain Resources Reports Final Drill Holes of 2022 Drill Campaign at Reliquias Mine

Element 29 Resources Announces Results from Elida Phase 2 Drill Program Including 404.5 metres of 0.60% CuEq(1)

Luminex Resources Extends Cuyes West to Depth, with 5.0m grading 14.47g/t Au Eq and Identifies Wider, High-grade Zone Including 3.0m Grading 39.87 g/t Au Eq

Cerrado Gold Receives Permits for the Las Calandrias Heap Leach Project in Argentina

Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.

News in: Mining & Metals (Argentina)

Argentina: AbraSilver Resource Reports Multiple Wide Silver Drill Intercepts, Including 103 Metres Grading 139 g/t Silver Near-Surface in New Southwest Zone at Diablillos

Argentina: AbraSilver Resource Reports Multiple Wide Silver Drill Intercepts, Including 103 Metres Grading 139 g/t ...

AbraSilver Resource Corp. is pleased to announce new assay results from five diamond drill holes from the ongoing 15,000 metre Phase III exploratio...

Golden Minerals Extends Gold Mineralization at Sarita Este Prospect in Argentina

Golden Minerals Extends Gold Mineralization at Sarita Este Prospect in Argentina

Royalty agreement reveals latest progress at Barrick's Lama project

Royalty agreement reveals latest progress at Barrick's Lama project

Lithium Chile Provides Positive Initial Metallurgical Test Work Results Received for the Arizaro Lithium Project

Lithium Chile Provides Positive Initial Metallurgical Test Work Results Received for the Arizaro Lithium Project

Argosy Minerals to invest US$200mn in Argentina's Salar Rincón phase III

Argosy Minerals to invest US$200mn in Argentina's Salar Rincón phase III

Glencore open to partnering up for Argentine copper project El Pachón

Glencore open to partnering up for Argentine copper project El Pachón

Junior exploration roundup: Almadex, Adventus, Salazar, Royal Road and more

Junior exploration roundup: Almadex, Adventus, Salazar, Royal Road and more

Austral Gold Begins Drilling at Jaguelito in Argentina

Austral Gold Begins Drilling at Jaguelito in Argentina

Mining at a crossroads after COP27

Mining at a crossroads after COP27

At a glance: Argentina's lithium market

At a glance: Argentina's lithium market

See more news

Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.

Other projects in: Mining & Metals (Argentina)

Get critical information about thousands of Mining & Metals projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.

  • Project: Filo del Sol
  • Current stage: Blurred
  • Updated: 2 months ago
  • Project: Kachi
  • Current stage: Blurred
  • Updated: 2 months ago
  • Project: Los Pumas
  • Current stage: Blurred
  • Updated: 2 months ago
  • Project: El Zanjon
  • Current stage: Blurred
  • Updated: 2 months ago
  • Project: El Pachón
  • Current stage: Blurred
  • Updated: 3 months ago

Other companies in: Mining & Metals (Argentina)

Get critical information about thousands of Mining & Metals companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.

  • Company: Eramine Sudamérica S.A.  (Eramine Sudamérica)
  • Eramine Sudamerica S.A. (Eramine), a subsidiary of French mining company Eramet, is focused on the development of lithium resources in Argentina. The company was founded in 2010...
  • Company: Industrias Juan F. Secco S.A.  (Secco)
  • Founded in 1936, Secco is an industrial equipment provider, present in Argentina, Chile, Bolivia and Uruguay. Today, the company provides its services through four essential bus...
  • Company: Corriente Argentina S.A.
  • Corriente Argentina SA has been an exploration and development subsidiary of First Quantum Minerals Ltd since 2014, when the Canadian company bought Lumina Copper Corp with all ...
  • Company: Minera Santa Rita, S. de R.L. de C.V.  (MSR)
  • The description included in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been modified or edited by the BNamericas’ researchers. However, it may have been...
  • Company: Yamana Argentina Servicios S.A.
  • The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...

Latest news

Entel investing US$50mn to deploy fiber optics in Bolivia

Entel investing US$50mn to deploy fiber optics in Bolivia

Junior exploration roundup. Torex, GoGold, Sable and more

Junior exploration roundup. Torex, GoGold, Sable and more

Chile govt urged to seek consensus after lower house rejects tax reform

Chile govt urged to seek consensus after lower house rejects tax reform

How Honeywell is capturing sustainability business in Brazil

How Honeywell is capturing sustainability business in Brazil

Paraná asks Brazil's federal govt to speed up US$10bn highway concessions

Paraná asks Brazil's federal govt to speed up US$10bn highway concessions