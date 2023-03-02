Argentina , Brazil , Mexico , Chile and Ecuador
Junior exploration roundup: Vizsla, Patagonia Gold, GR Silver and more

Bnamericas Published: Thursday, March 02, 2023
Vizsla Silver Confirms High-grade Silver Continuity at Copala

Patagonia Gold Reports Drilling Results From the Monte Leon Target, Santa Cruz, Argentina  

GR Silver Mining Reports Drill Hole Results from the Plomosas Mine Area 5.8 m at 427g/t Ag

Gold Resource Reports Positive Drill Results at DDGM With Potential to Improve the Near to Mid-Term Mine Plan

Aldebaran Resources Intercepts 1,167.50 m of 0.48% CuEq, including 418 m of 0.67% CuEq in a Major Step-Out From Known Mineralization

Dundee Precious Metals Announces Significant Diamond Drilling Results at Tierras Coloradas, Ecuador; Results Include Drill Intercept of 17.3 metres at 46.09 g/t Au

Cerrado Gold Reports Final Assays from Infill Drill Program at Monte do Carmo Project in Brazil

Prime Mining Announces Discovery Holes in Several New Gold- and Silver-Bearing Areas

Adventus Mining and Salazar Resources Announce Additional El Domo Underground Deposit Drilling Results Including 21 Metres of 6.03% Copper Equivalent 

Silver Tiger Metals Intersects 2.8 meters of 2,668.8 g/t Silver Equivalent within 36.4 meters of 457.2 g/t Silver Equivalent in the Sulphide Zone

AbraSilver Resource Intersects 797 g/t AgEq Over 25 Metres; Drill Results Continue to Consistently Encounter High-Grade Silver, Near-Surface at New JAC Zone

Ultra Lithium Assays Up to 417 ppm Lithium in Drill Hole at the Laguna Verde Brine Lithium Project in Argentina

ATEX Resources Announces Completion of Third Hole in Phase III Drill Program and Mobilizes Third Drill Rig

Aurania Resources Discovers Significant Epithermal System at Tatasham Target in Ecuador


 

