Junior exploration roundup: Vizsla, Patagonia Gold, GR Silver and more
Vizsla Silver Confirms High-grade Silver Continuity at Copala
Patagonia Gold Reports Drilling Results From the Monte Leon Target, Santa Cruz, Argentina
GR Silver Mining Reports Drill Hole Results from the Plomosas Mine Area 5.8 m at 427g/t Ag
Gold Resource Reports Positive Drill Results at DDGM With Potential to Improve the Near to Mid-Term Mine Plan
Aldebaran Resources Intercepts 1,167.50 m of 0.48% CuEq, including 418 m of 0.67% CuEq in a Major Step-Out From Known Mineralization
Dundee Precious Metals Announces Significant Diamond Drilling Results at Tierras Coloradas, Ecuador; Results Include Drill Intercept of 17.3 metres at 46.09 g/t Au
Cerrado Gold Reports Final Assays from Infill Drill Program at Monte do Carmo Project in Brazil
Prime Mining Announces Discovery Holes in Several New Gold- and Silver-Bearing Areas
Adventus Mining and Salazar Resources Announce Additional El Domo Underground Deposit Drilling Results Including 21 Metres of 6.03% Copper Equivalent
Silver Tiger Metals Intersects 2.8 meters of 2,668.8 g/t Silver Equivalent within 36.4 meters of 457.2 g/t Silver Equivalent in the Sulphide Zone
AbraSilver Resource Intersects 797 g/t AgEq Over 25 Metres; Drill Results Continue to Consistently Encounter High-Grade Silver, Near-Surface at New JAC Zone
Ultra Lithium Assays Up to 417 ppm Lithium in Drill Hole at the Laguna Verde Brine Lithium Project in Argentina
ATEX Resources Announces Completion of Third Hole in Phase III Drill Program and Mobilizes Third Drill Rig
Aurania Resources Discovers Significant Epithermal System at Tatasham Target in Ecuador
News in: Mining & Metals (Ecuador)
Lundin tests new targets at Ecuador concession
The regional program is in its early stages, with current drilling focused on identifying and defining potential mineralized structures that cut th...
Output slips at top LatAm gold mines
Total production at 10 of Latin America’s top mines falls as grades decline.
