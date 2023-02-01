KCSM could kick off Mexico rail bypass construction in Q2
Rail operator Kansas City Southern de México (KCSM) will invest US$133mn this year in new yards, railways and signaling systems, according to company president Óscar Del Cueto.
In an agreement with the Mexican infrastructure, communications and transport ministry (SICT), the company has committed to investments in several projects, Del Cueto told local media at a press gathering.
One project that is not included in the investment plan is the US$200mn Celaya rail bypass in Guanajuato state.
“We will begin when we have acquired all the rights of way,” said Del Cueto. “We hope we can start [construction] this year, in the second quarter when all the land is secured. There are more than 500 lots to purchase and we have obtained close to 90 since we began the process, and we expect that to accelerate.”
Celaya is a key point for KCSM as it connects Lázaro Cárdenas port with the US border, and the bypass lines will help speed up transportation of goods between the countries.
Another key project that is also separate from the 2023 investment plan is the US$400mn Nuevo Laredo bridge between Nuevo León state and Texas. KCSM will invest US$80mn in its construction this year, said Del Cueto.
He also said that parent company Kansas City Southern (KCS) is expecting approval in around two weeks from the US Surface Transportation Board (STB) to complete its US$31bn merger with rail operator Canadian Pacific.
Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.
News in: Infrastructure (Mexico)
Grupo México sheds light on termination of 5th stretch of Mayan Train
"The early termination was due to the technical impossibility to carry out the project in 11 months and deliver it in July 2023."
Work on stretch 5 of Mexico's Maya train rolling on despite lawsuits
Two lawsuits were reportedly filed by a consortium over its cancelled contract to build the stretch.
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: Infrastructure (Mexico)
Get critical information about thousands of Infrastructure projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: Vasco de Quiroga Station (Section 3 Interurban Train Mexico Toluca)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 weeks ago
- Project: Double Cantilever Viaduct (West Access Viaduct, Section 3 Mexico Toluca Interurban Train)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 weeks ago
- Project: Manantial Cable-stayed Viaduct (Section 3 Interurban Train Mexico - Toluca)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 weeks ago
- Project: Maya Train - Izamal-Cancun Section (Stretch 4)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 weeks ago
- Project: Maya Train - Calkiní-Izamal Section (Tramo 3)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 weeks ago
- Project: Maya Train - Escárcega - Calkiní Section (Stretch 2)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 weeks ago
- Project: Maya Train - Palenque-Escárcega Section (Stretch 1)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 weeks ago
- Project: Suburban Train Expansion Lechería - AIFA (Phase I)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 weeks ago
- Project: Mitla-Tehuantepec highway modernization and widening
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 weeks ago
- Project: Tulum International Airport (Felipe Carrillo Puerto International Airport)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 weeks ago
Other companies in: Infrastructure (Mexico)
Get critical information about thousands of Infrastructure companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: Guajardo y Asociados Constructora, S.A. de C.V. (GYACSA)
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
- Company: Consorcio Ingeniería y Construcción 3G, S.A. de C.V. - Técnicas Especiales para la Construcción, S.A. de C.V. (Consorcio Ingeniería y Construcción 3G - Técnicas Especiales para la Construcción)
-
The Engineering and Construction 3G, SA de CV - Special Techniques for Construction, SA de CV Consortium is a company formed by Engineering and Construction 3G, SA de CV and Spe...
- Company: Paneles ACH México
- Company: Irizar e-mobility
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
- Company: SNF Floerger de México S.A. de C.V. (SNF Floerger de México)
-
SNF Floerger de México, the local subsidiary of the SNF Group, engages in the production of specialty chemicals for the potable water, wastewater treatment, sludge dewatering, o...
- Company: Brownfield SPV III S.A.P.I. de C.V.