KIO Networks acquires land for third datacenter in Querétaro
Mexico's KIO Networks announced the acquisition of 25,000m2 of land for the construction of a third datacenter in Querétaro.
According to local newspaper El Economista, planned investment is US$400mn.
Design and construction of the KIO QRO 3 datacenter, scheduled for 2024, comes on top of the announcement of a second datacenter, KIO QRO 2, where construction will begin this quarter.
The facilities will be built in the El Marqués technology complex, where the company operates its KIO QRO 1 datacenter.
Last year, the company opened the last computer room of KIO QRO 1, adding 20% of MW capacity.
KIO has a five-year expansion plan that includes Mexico and the entire region.
The company is evaluating expanding capacity at its modular datacenters, construction of new sites and acquisitions.
The most recent acquisition was that of MEX6. The datacenter, in the Valley of Mexico, will increase the company's infrastructure by 20MW and add more than 50,000m2.
News in: ICT (Mexico)
ICT regulatory watch: Peru, Chile, Mexico
BNamericas reviews the latest decisions by regulators and authorities in Latin America.
LatAm ICT investment, financing watch
BNamericas provides news on tech investments, funding and dealmaking in Latin America.
