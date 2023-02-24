Mexico
News

KIO Networks acquires land for third datacenter in Querétaro

Bnamericas Published: Friday, February 24, 2023
Housing & Providers SaaS, PaaS, IaaS Private Investment Cloud services Capex Data centers
KIO Networks acquires land for third datacenter in Querétaro

Mexico's KIO Networks announced the acquisition of 25,000m2 of land for the construction of a third datacenter in Querétaro.

According to local newspaper El Economista, planned investment is US$400mn.

Design and construction of the KIO QRO 3 datacenter, scheduled for 2024, comes on top of the announcement of a second datacenter, KIO QRO 2, where construction will begin this quarter.

The facilities will be built in the El Marqués technology complex, where the company operates its KIO QRO 1 datacenter.

Last year, the company opened the last computer room of KIO QRO 1, adding 20% of MW capacity.

KIO has a five-year expansion plan that includes Mexico and the entire region.

The company is evaluating expanding capacity at its modular datacenters, construction of new sites and acquisitions.

The most recent acquisition was that of MEX6. The datacenter, in the Valley of Mexico, will increase the company's infrastructure by 20MW and add more than 50,000m2.

Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.

News in: ICT (Mexico)

ICT regulatory watch: Peru, Chile, Mexico

ICT regulatory watch: Peru, Chile, Mexico

BNamericas reviews the latest decisions by regulators and authorities in Latin America.

LatAm ICT investment, financing watch

LatAm ICT investment, financing watch

BNamericas provides news on tech investments, funding and dealmaking in Latin America.

The IFT presents the third Mobile Service Coverage Report in the Agricultural Zones of Mexico

The IFT presents the third Mobile Service Coverage Report in the Agricultural Zones of Mexico

How is 2023 shaping up for the LatAm fiber optic market?

How is 2023 shaping up for the LatAm fiber optic market?

Spotlight: The submarine cable project to connect Mexico with Asia

Spotlight: The submarine cable project to connect Mexico with Asia

Satellite industry executives confirm confidence in Mexico for 2023

Satellite industry executives confirm confidence in Mexico for 2023

LatAm ICT investment, financing watch

LatAm ICT investment, financing watch

An action-packed year for submarine cable projects in Latin America and the Caribbean

An action-packed year for submarine cable projects in Latin America and the Caribbean

Datacenters outlook: All eyes on Colombia?

Datacenters outlook: All eyes on Colombia?

Latin American agtechs harvesting VC capital despite funding drought

Latin American agtechs harvesting VC capital despite funding drought

See more news

Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.

Other projects in: ICT

Get critical information about thousands of ICT projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.

Other companies in: ICT (Mexico)

Get critical information about thousands of ICT companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.

  • Company: Vívaro Telecom
  • Vívaro Telecom, formerly Marcatel COM, S.A. de C.V., is a Mexican company founded in 1994 in Monterrey, which provides telecom services in over 100 countries. Through its over 4...
  • Company: Grupo Broxel
  • Broxel is a Mexican e-commerce company that offers everything from physical and electronic cards to point of sale terminals. The Broxel platform is a multi-service virtual platf...
  • Company: Eléctrica A-B, S.A. de C.V.  (Grupo ABSA)
  • The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
  • Company: Even Telecom, S.A. de C.V.  (Even Telecom)
  • The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
  • Company: América Móvil, S.A.B de C.V.  (AMX)
  • Mexico's América Móvil, S.A.B de C.V. is an integrated telecommunications services provider in Latin America. The company offers fixed and mobile services, pay television, IT so...

Latest news

Only bid for Argentina road project doubles budget

Only bid for Argentina road project doubles budget

El Salvador starts upgrade of Ilopango airport

El Salvador starts upgrade of Ilopango airport

KIO Networks acquires land for third datacenter in Querétaro

KIO Networks acquires land for third datacenter in Querétaro

New Jamaica renewable energy target requires US$1.2bn

New Jamaica renewable energy target requires US$1.2bn

Mexico set to award consultancy contract for Nuevo León interurban train

Mexico set to award consultancy contract for Nuevo León interurban train