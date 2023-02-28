LatAm fiber optics watch
Bolivian state operator Entel increased its fiber optics network by 2,512km last year to 32,500km.
Overall connectivity reached 82% of population centers, helped by deploying 10,200 mobile base stations apart from the fiber network. Entel reaches 20,125 locations and added 368 in 2022.
The company invested 981mn bolivianos (US$138mn), 15% more than in 2021.
This year, Entel aims to reach 100% coverage.
***
At the World Mobile Congress in Barcelona, Movistar Chile announced that it aims to complete the migration from copper networks by 2024.
Last year, the company won 530,000 fiber customers and aims to connect 180 localities and cover 70% of households this year.
Movistar Chile leverages its JV with OnNet, which plans to pass 4.5mn homes with fiber.
The company will also invest in the national fiber optics (FON) and Tarapacá fiber optics (FOT) projects.
Movistar Chile said it has close to 1mn 5G customers.
***
Claro Colombia passed 9,500 homes and businesses with fiber in Carepa municipality, 26,500 in Apartadó, 12,200 in Chigorodó and 8,800 in Turbo, impacting nearly 228,000 people.
The deployment is part of a US$25mn investment to connect 20 localities.
***
Bogotá-based ETB aims to pass 2mn homes with fiber this year, after reaching 1.7mn homes in 2022, local newspaper Portafolio reported.
In 2020, around 48% of customers were connected with fiber optics and 73% in 2022. The goal for this year is to reach 80%.
