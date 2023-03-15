Panama , Colombia and Brazil
News

LatAm 'not ready' for massification of electromobility

Bnamericas Published: Wednesday, March 15, 2023
Green Hydrogen Electric Power Distributor Multilaterals Financing Electric vehicles Network Upgrades Legislation & Regulation
LatAm 'not ready' for massification of electromobility

Electromobility is expected to spread naturally in Latin America as the costs of electric vehicles decline, but the region is yet not ready in terms of regulations or energy distribution infrastructure to make the transformation, according to the executive director of Latin American energy distributor association ADELAT, Ignacio Santelices. 

“In Europe, it's estimated that they will need to invest US$400bn in distribution networks over the next 15 years, and Europe has distribution network standards that are a lot higher than those in Latin America," said Santelices during a webinar.

"We still have blackouts that last six hours on average in major cities. In Europe, blackouts are measured by minutes per year, and they have to make those giant investments. Imagine us trying to receive 1mn electric vehicles in large cities,” he added. 

Santelices warned that time is of the essence and “the longer we delay, the more expensive it will be, because we'll have even less time to pay off those investments,” since electric vehicles will be competitive against traditional combustion-engine models “sooner rather than later.” 

He also said it was important to work quickly on regulation, pointing out that Brazil and Colombia are the most advanced Latin American countries in this regard, but he said even they are still not ready for massification. 

Specifically, he called for advances in regulations on charging costs, vehicle reconversion, charging specifications and other issues, saying that these are essential for the development of the region's electromobility market.

“We have to make a strong push in this and be ready for when prices are competitive and electromobility will become massive on its own,” he said in an electromobility webinar organized by news outlet Portal Movilidad.

PANAMA STRATEGY 

During the same event, Panama’s energy secretary Jorge Rivera outlined his country’s next steps in electromobility. 

Last week, Panama, Uruguay and Paraguay sealed a US$231mn financing deal with Latin American development bank CAF and the Green Climate Fund (GCF) to boost electromobility.

In the case of Panama, the money will be used to acquire around 1,000 electric taxis, 150 electric buses and install 60 rapid charging stations, Rivera said.

He added that the country was looking to use green hydrogen in its sustainable mobility plans as well, but for heavier vehicles, while an official green hydrogen strategy is expected to be unveiled in two or three weeks' time. 

Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.

News in: Electric Power (Colombia)

Colombia's Alpha, Beta wind farms facing delays

Colombia's Alpha, Beta wind farms facing delays

The projects belonging to EDP had been expected to come online in December at a cost of US$550mn.

Colombia has no agreement to import Venezuelan gas – official

Colombia has no agreement to import Venezuelan gas – official

Reports emerged that both countries agreed a deal under which gas would be sent to Colombia from Venezuelan fields via the currently idle Antonio R...

Medellín mayor calls for EPM rate freeze

Medellín mayor calls for EPM rate freeze

Colombia sets energy auction timetable

Colombia sets energy auction timetable

Colombia's ISA eyeing LatAm projects worth US$21bn

Colombia's ISA eyeing LatAm projects worth US$21bn

Hidroituango: EPM to begin review and analysis for new works

Hidroituango: EPM to begin review and analysis for new works

Colombia industry group slams Petro energy 'democratization' plan

Colombia industry group slams Petro energy 'democratization' plan

Colombia pushes back Pacific LNG bidding deadline

Colombia pushes back Pacific LNG bidding deadline

Colombia's Celsia 'on standby' amid political risk concerns

Colombia's Celsia 'on standby' amid political risk concerns

Four keys to participate in Colombia's reliability charge auction

Four keys to participate in Colombia's reliability charge auction

See more news

Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.

Other projects in: Electric Power (Colombia)

Get critical information about thousands of Electric Power projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.

Other companies in: Electric Power (Colombia)

Get critical information about thousands of Electric Power companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.

  • Company: Barzalosa S.A.S  (Barzalosa)
  • The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
  • Company: Mincivil S.A.  (Mincivil)
  • Mincivil SA is a Colombian group made up of the firms Mincivil, Topco and Gravillera Albania. The group has six business lines: infrastructure, energy, mining, special services,...

Latest news

Pará state’s first highway auction attracts sole bidder

Pará state’s first highway auction attracts sole bidder

Brazil's oil and gas hotspots over the last 12 years

Brazil's oil and gas hotspots over the last 12 years

Colombia readying 70 renewables projects worth US$2.5bn

Colombia readying 70 renewables projects worth US$2.5bn

Snapshot: Honduras' controversial San José dam

Snapshot: Honduras' controversial San José dam

Bogotá to open bidding for US$500mn corridor in April

Bogotá to open bidding for US$500mn corridor in April