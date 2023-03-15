Electromobility is expected to spread naturally in Latin America as the costs of electric vehicles decline, but the region is yet not ready in terms of regulations or energy distribution infrastructure to make the transformation, according to the executive director of Latin American energy distributor association ADELAT, Ignacio Santelices.

“In Europe, it's estimated that they will need to invest US$400bn in distribution networks over the next 15 years, and Europe has distribution network standards that are a lot higher than those in Latin America," said Santelices during a webinar.

"We still have blackouts that last six hours on average in major cities. In Europe, blackouts are measured by minutes per year, and they have to make those giant investments. Imagine us trying to receive 1mn electric vehicles in large cities,” he added.

Santelices warned that time is of the essence and “the longer we delay, the more expensive it will be, because we'll have even less time to pay off those investments,” since electric vehicles will be competitive against traditional combustion-engine models “sooner rather than later.”

He also said it was important to work quickly on regulation, pointing out that Brazil and Colombia are the most advanced Latin American countries in this regard, but he said even they are still not ready for massification.

Specifically, he called for advances in regulations on charging costs, vehicle reconversion, charging specifications and other issues, saying that these are essential for the development of the region's electromobility market.

“We have to make a strong push in this and be ready for when prices are competitive and electromobility will become massive on its own,” he said in an electromobility webinar organized by news outlet Portal Movilidad.

PANAMA STRATEGY

During the same event, Panama’s energy secretary Jorge Rivera outlined his country’s next steps in electromobility.

Last week, Panama, Uruguay and Paraguay sealed a US$231mn financing deal with Latin American development bank CAF and the Green Climate Fund (GCF) to boost electromobility.

In the case of Panama, the money will be used to acquire around 1,000 electric taxis, 150 electric buses and install 60 rapid charging stations, Rivera said.

He added that the country was looking to use green hydrogen in its sustainable mobility plans as well, but for heavier vehicles, while an official green hydrogen strategy is expected to be unveiled in two or three weeks' time.