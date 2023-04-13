Mexico
Latin America becomes fastest-growing region for India’s TCS

Bnamericas Published: Thursday, April 13, 2023
Latin America became the fastest-growing geography for India's Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) in the 2023 fiscal year, ended on March 31, according to the company's latest financial results.

Overall, the IT services giant posted revenues of US$25.7bn for its fiscal year, up 15.9% year-onr-year. TCS is part of the Tata group, India's largest multinational business corporation.

For the full year to March 31, revenues in Latin America grew by 17.3%. The region was followed by North America, where sales increased 15.3% in the year, the UK (15.0% growth), India (14.6%), Continental Europe (11.0%), Middle East & Africa (7.8%) and Asia Pacific (7.6%).

Growth in fiscal Q4 was led by the UK, which grew by 17.0%, followed by Latin America's 15.1% increase.

According to the group, annual growth was headed by the retail and consumer goods segments (+19.7%), and the communications and media industry (+14%), although all other verticals also showed increases. 

These were driven by projects involving cloud, cybersecurity, enterprise applications and cognitive business technologies.

As of March 31, the company has applied for 7,305 patents, including 171 during the quarter, TCS said.

“In a challenging landscape, customers carefully calibrated their spend, prioritizing cost optimization, vendor consolidation, and automation initiatives. Ongoing technology transformation initiatives continued to be funded, but with the expectation of faster and higher return on investment,” TCS said in a statement.

TCS also announced that K Krithivasan will take over as CEO and general manager as of June 1, replacing Rajesh Gopinathan.

TCS arrived in Latin America in 2002. It currently operates in 16 cities in nine countries: Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Chile, Ecuador, Guatemala, Mexico, Peru and Uruguay. Its regional workforce reportedly surpassed 27,000 people.

