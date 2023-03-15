Datacenter hyperscaler provider Layer 9 Data Centers is prospecting land in Panama, Costa Rica and Uruguay as it looks to expand its Latin American footprint following increased demands.

“Right now, we’re looking in Costa Rica, Uruguay, Panama for sites to buy land to do our second project,” CEO and co-founder Michael Ortiz (pictured) told BNamericas. “We’re thinking of doing this in the next 18 months.”

Although it is prospecting in three countries, Arizona-based Layer 9 intends to buy land in just one of them, at least initially.

In Central America, where Ortiz says he has found but not yet purchased land, Newmark group is advising on the prospecting side.

The expansion occurs at the request of a hyperscale client, according to Ortiz, who could not disclose the client’s name.

Layer 9’s first Latin American project is Project Falcon, a 64MW datacenter campus unveiled in June last year and under development in Mexico’s Bajío region.

In an interview with BNamericas at the time, Ortiz said Falcon could become a five-building campus. “The true capacity of that project is north of 80 acres of development, which can support well north of 115MW,” he said.

Layer 9 has secured all the financing, land, and power purchase agreements to bring the project forward.

The first two buildings, each with 32MW capacity, will demand an investment of US$775mn.

The company expects to spend US$120mn this year and is looking to raise US$1.2bn for at least three buildings.

The initial phase of the first building is expected to be completed in January-February 2024, with turnkey delivery to the customer in September of the same year with 3MW in capacity, which can be expanded to 4MW, said Ortiz.

In addition to this customer, the company is talking to three “much bigger” firms, he added.

One of these potential customers wants the option to occupy the entire second building (32MW), according to Ortiz.

LATAM

Chile, Colombia and Argentina are other targets for the group in Latin America, with Brazil being a later target.

The reason is that Brazil is the largest, most competitive and most established datacenter market in the region. Layer 9, Ortiz said, wants to enter the country with a strong, well-prepared team at the right time. The company does not rule out investing in Brazil through a JV with another investor, he added.

With that, Ortiz envisages the closing of a hyperscale datacenter “ring” from Mexico, passing through Central America, the Andean region and the Southern Cone.

The company is also prospecting in Europe. The idea is to build a datacenter in Madrid, which is becoming a new European datacenter hub, said the executive.

Cushman & Wakefield has been hired to advise the company for the Madrid prospecting, in a process that could start in April, Ortiz said.