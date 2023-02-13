Brazil’s President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (pictured) authorized in a decree the continuation of the federal investment partnerships program (PPI), paving the way for more infrastructure concessions.

"This was a positive move. I’m convinced that concession projects and PPPs will continue," Paulo Dantas, an infrastructure and project finance specialist at law firm Castro Barros Advogados, told BNamericas.

The PPI was created in mid-2016 by then president Michel Temer and remained in place during Jair Bolsonaro's administration (2019-22) with multiple concessions being awarded.

Under the PPI, the federal government selects projects in various areas, including in infrastructure, to be structured and to be offered in the form of concessions and PPPs to the private sector.

The continuity of the PPI was in doubt under Lula as it replaced the growth acceleration program known as PAC which was created during Lula's previous government (2003-11).

Despite the two programs being designed to attract private sector resources for infrastructure, PAC also had a strong emphasis on projects carried out by the federal government.

"The PPI was and is important for organizing the infrastructure development plan in the country. It would be interesting to have a periodic evaluation of the projects that have already been carried out, to verify if they reached their objectives and, if not, what can be improved. This is a practice common in developed countries," added Dantas. "More than a criticism of the adopted model, the idea is to improve future projects and make corrections, if necessary."