Lundin to acquire up to 70% of Chilean copper mine Caserones
Canada's Lundin Mining signed an agreement with Japan's JX Nippon Mining & Metals to acquire up to 70% of the Caserones copper-molybdenum mine in northern Chile’s Atacama region.
Under the deal, Lundin will pay JX US$800mn in advance plus US$150mn in six installments between 2024 and 2029 that will give it 51% of operating subsidiary SCM Minera Lumina Copper Chile.
Lundin will be able to acquire up to an additional 19% interest for US$350mn paid over five years, or in full, from the first anniversary of the close of the transaction, Lundin said in a statement on Monday.
Last year the mine produced 109,100t of copper in concentrate and 15,100t in cathodes, plus 3,100t of molybdenum in concentrate, it added. This year Caserones looks to produce 150,000t of copper.
The payment will be made using a US$1.75bn revolving facility, the Toronto-based miner said. Also in Atacama region, the company has the Candelaria copper mine and on the Argentine side of the border, the Josemaría project.
“We add another long-life copper mine of material size and with significant growth potential to our portfolio, in a region in which we have considerable knowledge and experience,” said CEO Peter Rockandel.
“The Caserones team has achieved meaningful operational improvements in recent years, and we will work to unlock additional upside through our strong technical resources and existing presence in the region.”
Lundin said the distance of Caserones from Candelaria of about 160km introduces opportunities to realize additional savings and implement effective supply, logistical and management strategies.
In addition, the 58,525ha property acquired has only been 30% explored, so the company has plans to start an exploration program in the area. (See more details of Lundin's plans in the attached presentation on the right of the screen)
The open-pit Caserones mine is 9km from the border with Argentina at an altitude of 4,500m.
The acquisition was approved by the boards of both parties and is scheduled to close in the third or fourth quarter, subject to regulatory approvals and other conditions, Lundin added.
Photo: Caserones. Credit: SCM Minera Lumina Copper Chile
Subscribe to the leading business intelligence platform in Latin America with different tools for Providers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance industries.
News in: Mining & Metals (Chile)
Estudio Mujeres en minería: La experiencia chilena
Son múltiples los desafíos que tiene la industria minera en Chile y el mundo, uno de ellos es la creciente necesidad de talento con habilidades y c...
Anglo American Chile's copper output flat due to water scarcity, falling grades
Overall production at the company's El Soldado, Los Bronces and Collahuasi assets rose barely 1% in 4Q22.
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: Mining & Metals (Chile)
Get critical information about thousands of Mining & Metals projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: Change Front Mina
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 years ago
- Project: Cessation of the tailings discharge in Ensenada Chapaco
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 years ago
- Project: Cabimas Photovoltaic Project
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 years ago
- Project: Operational Continuity Copper Mantos Mine
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 years ago
- Project: CMPL Mining Plan Update
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 year ago
- Project: Ore Sorting Lince Dump
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 years ago
- Project: Lagunas Nitrates Plant Expansion
- Current stage:
- Updated:
11 months ago
- Project: Nueva Valdivia Substation Expansion
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 years ago
- Project: PV COPPER
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 years ago
- Project: Use of Adrianitas-Raúl Iron Minerals Stockpiles
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 years ago
Other companies in: Mining & Metals (Chile)
Get critical information about thousands of Mining & Metals companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: Complejo Metalúrgico Altonorte Ltda. (Complejo Metalúrgico Altonorte)
-
Chilean company Complejo Metalúrgico Altonorte Ltda. (formerly Xstrata Copper Chile) is a subsidiary of natural resources multinational Glencore, and it operates the Altonorte c...
- Company: Soletanche Bachy Chile SpA (Soletanche Bachy Chile)
-
Soletanche Bachy Chile SpA., subsidiary of the Franch general contractor Soletanche Bachy, is a geotechnical engineering company which advises and develops projects related to s...
- Company: Sociedad Contractual Minera El Abra (SCM El Abra)
-
Chilean miner Sociedad Contractual Minera El Abra operates a porphyry copper open-pit mine and processing facility in El Loa province in Antofagasta region (II), northern Chile....
- Company: FLSmidth S.A. (FLSmidth Chile)
-
FLSmidth S.A (FLSmitdth Chile) is the Chilean subsidiary of FLSmidth & Co. A/S, the Danish supplier of equipment and services to the global cement and minerals industries. Headq...
- Company: Itasca Chile SpA (Itasca Chile)
-
Itasca S.A. is the Chilean subsidiary of international consulting group Itasca International Inc., and provides engineering consulting services, including geotechnics and geomec...
- Company: Albemarle Chile
-
Albemarle Chile is a branch of the US company Albemarle Corporation, a firm which develops, manufactures, and trades high added value and technologically advanced chemical produ...
- Company: SCM Minera Lumina Copper Chile (Minera Lumina Copper Chile)
-
Chilean miner SCM Minera Lumina Copper Chile (SCM MLCC) is a joint venture between Japanese companies Pan Pacific Copper (PPC) and Mitsui & Co., Ltd. It owns and operates the Ca...
- Company: CleanTech Lithium Ltd. (CTL)
-
CleanTech Lithium Ltd, formerly Chilean Lithium Salars Spa, is a lithium producer with three strategic projects in Chile, all located in the Atacama Region. Currently, CTL is fo...
- Company: Skava Consulting S.A. (Skava Consulting)
-
Skava Consulting is a Chilean engineering firm which provides services to the infrastructure and mining sectors with a focus on subterranean works. Among the services offered by...