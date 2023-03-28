Canada's Lundin Mining signed an agreement with Japan's JX Nippon Mining & Metals to acquire up to 70% of the Caserones copper-molybdenum mine in northern Chile’s Atacama region.

Under the deal, Lundin will pay JX US$800mn in advance plus US$150mn in six installments between 2024 and 2029 that will give it 51% of operating subsidiary SCM Minera Lumina Copper Chile.

Lundin will be able to acquire up to an additional 19% interest for US$350mn paid over five years, or in full, from the first anniversary of the close of the transaction, Lundin said in a statement on Monday.

Last year the mine produced 109,100t of copper in concentrate and 15,100t in cathodes, plus 3,100t of molybdenum in concentrate, it added. This year Caserones looks to produce 150,000t of copper.

The payment will be made using a US$1.75bn revolving facility, the Toronto-based miner said. Also in Atacama region, the company has the Candelaria copper mine and on the Argentine side of the border, the Josemaría project.

“We add another long-life copper mine of material size and with significant growth potential to our portfolio, in a region in which we have considerable knowledge and experience,” said CEO Peter Rockandel.

“The Caserones team has achieved meaningful operational improvements in recent years, and we will work to unlock additional upside through our strong technical resources and existing presence in the region.”

Lundin said the distance of Caserones from Candelaria of about 160km introduces opportunities to realize additional savings and implement effective supply, logistical and management strategies.

In addition, the 58,525ha property acquired has only been 30% explored, so the company has plans to start an exploration program in the area. (See more details of Lundin's plans in the attached presentation on the right of the screen)

The open-pit Caserones mine is 9km from the border with Argentina at an altitude of 4,500m.

The acquisition was approved by the boards of both parties and is scheduled to close in the third or fourth quarter, subject to regulatory approvals and other conditions, Lundin added.





Photo: Caserones. Credit: SCM Minera Lumina Copper Chile