Macquarie to acquire 49% of Chilean GTD's datacenter unit
Chilean telecommunications group GTD accepted a non-binding offer from Australian investment group Macquarie Capital for the acquisition of 49% of a new subsidiary that covers all datacenters in Chile, Peru and Colombia.
The transaction also includes land earmarked for future datacenters. An investment amount was not disclosed.
GTD is implementing a five-year US$600mn investment plan to extend networks and build datacenters in Peru’s Lurín and Colombia’s Barranquilla.
“The sites [for the new datacenters] have already been purchased and we expect to be able to start construction in [2023], but obviously it will depend on bidding and delivery times. I would love to be operating in 2024,” GTD president Fernando Gana previously told BNamericas.
GTD started looking for an investment partner in February 2022, with a focus on investors for digital infrastructure. Macquarie's offer came on December 28 and the board immediately approved analyzing it.
The non-binding offer assumes a due diligence phase and negotiation of the closing documents, after which the agreements will be binding.
Macquarie develops and invests in communications infrastructure, transport, real estate, energy, utilities and renewable energy.
In the regional ICT sector, it participates in Aligned Data Centers, which recently acquired Brazil’s Odata and is a partner of the Digital Bridge fund in the Mexico Telecom Partners tower enterprise.
IT BUSINESS
Datacenter and IT services are GTD’s fastest growing business, expanding 144% in 2022 and generating revenues of 21.1bn pesos (US$25.6mn). Overall revenues were 427bn pesos.
In a recent interview with Peruvian daily El Comercio, GTD Perú CEO Sergio Mavila said that demand for cloud consulting and datacenter services rose 112% last year.
Image credit: AFP
