Major Mexican energy trade groups slam new permitting system

Bnamericas Published: Tuesday, March 07, 2023
Two important Mexican trade groups involved in the energy sector have voiced concerns about new permitting rules established by regulator CRE that would create a queue system for the agency's large backlog of permit requests and the reception of new ones.

Fuel sales trade group Onexpo said the new rules contradict the Mexican constitution and will not help CRE deal with over 10,000 pending requests, of which 8,000 are thought to be hydrocarbons-related.

The agency said the regulation would increase CRE's permitting paralysis, hurting competition and investment, as well as slowing down the construction of the private sector infrastructure meant to support the full rollout of the US$12-16bn Olmeca oil refinery in Tabasco, which is expected to start operations in some capacity midway through this year.

According to business association CCE, the regulatory agreement would "impede the efficient development of the Mexican energy sector through the accumulation of pending procedures, which currently tally up to almost 10,000, including hydrocarbons, electricity and pre-registration," it said in a release.

CCE also warned that the agreement could "open up a new flank regarding the commitments assumed by the country in the consultations under the North American Free Trade Agreement (Nafta)," which were sparked by private sector concerns in the US and Canada over perceived regulatory overreach by Mexican authorities. 

The consultations are yet to be resolved and the complaining countries could request an arbitration panel to resolve the issue.

Both trade groups called for CRE to rescind or revise agreement A/004/2023, which caused a stir among local investors after it was published on the last day of February. Before that, it had spent a week in public consultation under regulatory improvement agency Conamer.

Their comments echo those issued earlier this week by private trade group Coparmex, which claimed that the changes would mean the CRE responding to permit requests with a delay of up to three years.

Under the excuse of resuming CRE's normal activities after COVID-19, the text of the agreement establishes a queue system for the agency's backlog that could see requests filed in the first two months of 2023 resolved in the last quarter of 2024. It also puts hard limits on new requests, assigning 50 monthly spots to the hydrocarbons sector and 15 to electric power.

"This is going to paralyze the sector," Marcial Díaz, president of permit holders' association ARSE, said earlier this week.

CRE also recently made changes to its electronic platform OPE, establishing a new appointment system meant to help make the resolution of requests faster.

