After reports of delays to Guatemala’s Escuintla-Quetzal port highway project, the head of winning consortium Convía, Sandro Testelli, said works will start in May as established by the contract.

In an interview with BNamericas, Testelli – from Marhnos Guatemala, which together with local construction company Precon holds the US$125mn contract through Consorcio Autopistas de Guatemala (Convía) – denied there are any delays, contrary to what local press and even officials from Marhnos reported in February.

“It has not been postponed. The clauses of the contract are aligned, and they comprise all conciliation and analysis spaces to have the execution of the project in line with local authorities,” he said.

“We are in a process where the proposal for the execution of the works has been delivered. The works should start in May, according to the dates in the contract,” he added.

Asked about the effect that Guatemala’s June elections could have on what is the country’s first PPP project, Testelli said the political context would not affect the highway.

“It’s a parallel topic. The project’s structure is determined by a law governed by the legislature of Guatemala and validated through a presidential decree. The times and forms of the contract are independent from the political environment,” said Testelli.

The toll road will connect the municipalities of Escuintla, Masagua, Iztapa and San José, where Quetzal port is located.

The 25-year concession was awarded in July 2018 but the project was only approved by congress in November 2021. It involves repairing, operating and maintaining the 43km stretch.