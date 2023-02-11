Canada's McEwen Copper will invest US$1mn to start work in March at its US$2.4bn Los Azules copper asset in Argentina’s San Juan province, aiming at output of 169,000t/y during a 36-year mine life.

Three camps for personnel have been set up and are ready to house 430 workers. Construction is expected to take six months, according to a press release by the provincial government.

To facilitate transit and optimize security, McEwen improved the main access, executives said during a meeting with San Juan mining minister Carlos Astudillo.

The project comprises a porphyry-type copper, gold and silver deposit with potential to put Argentina "at the forefront of the production of critical metals to support global electrification and a green future for generations to come," CEO Michael Meding said in a January statement.

McEwen Copper, 68% owned by McEwen Mining, plans to continue exploration, expand camp capacity and publish the preliminary economic assessment this quarter and the feasibility study by 2024.

Los Azules is one of six major projects planned to help reboot Argentina's copper industry.

Pictured: Los Azules mining camp