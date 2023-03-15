Argentina
Press Release

Mendoza launches tender for US$31mn highway contract

Bnamericas Published: Wednesday, March 15, 2023
Highways - Roads Paving Works Tenders Local Government Public Investment
Mendoza launches tender for US$31mn highway contract

This is an automated translation of the original release published in Spanish. 

Statement from the Government of the Province of Mendoza

Through Vialidad Mendoza, the Provincial Government called an international tender for the 3rd stage of the reconstruction of the Pan-American Highway - Provincial Route 82, in the section between the Gobernador Ortiz roundabout, in Vistalba, and the accesses of the Cacheuta-Potrerillos tunnel.

The work foresees a budget of $6.325 billion and will cover a stretch of 22.2 kilometers in which, in addition to renovating the road, it is planned to build a new bridge to enter Cacheuta, a roundabout at the junction of Roque Sáenz Peña street and the RP82, more than half a dozen returns that will be illuminated. Also, the roundabout, collector streets, bicycle lanes, more than 40 bus stops, a new police station in the Las Compuertas district, widening of bridges and sewers, and relocation of electricity, water, and irrigation aqueduct networks.

The enhancement of the small town of Cacheuta is also planned in the call for bids. Specifically, it will be urbanized on the sides of the old railway tracks where, in addition to the renovation, street furniture and a playground will be placed. Likewise, a large parking lot will be opened.

As for the route itself, it will be a single carriageway and not a double track like the current 2nd stage, which is under construction. It will be seven meters wide, with circulation in both directions and a shoulder. Half of the section will be built with hot asphalt concrete. The middle section will only be maintained, and the last one, between Cacheuta and Los Caracoles, will have asphalt microagglomerate applied.

The call for bids establishes that the specifications have no acquisition cost and can be downloaded from http://www.vialidad.mendoza.gov.ar/, entering the Tenders section.

Interested companies must present a guarantee of $63,250,000. The opening of envelopes with offers will take place on Wednesday, May 17, at 10 am, on the 4th floor of the Government House. The work has an expected completion period of 24 months.

The Minister of Infrastructure, Mario Isgro, pointed out: “It is a very important route, because it is a vector for tourism, not only in the area but also in the province. It connects the entire western area of Mendoza, from Papagayos, where we are about to intervene on Route 99 to reach Cerro de la Gloria, pass through the General San Martín Park and connect with the Western Corridor. Route 82 in its entirety will be a modern and safe road, a characteristic to which we have been betting from the Government of Rodolfo Suarez.”

The administrator of the Provincial Highway Administration, engineer Osvaldo Romagnoli, stressed that "this great work on Provincial Route 82 does not consist only of making a route, but in a comprehensive refunctionalization of the most important corridor that the city of Mendoza will have to the west. It will be an urban road and at the same time a tourist one, it will be integrated into the Western Corridor, uniting the city of Mendoza with Potrerillos in an agile circuit with fluid traffic.”

The 1st Stage of the Panamericana-RP 82 was completed in 2021 and is the divided highway that connects La Puntilla, in Godoy Cruz, with the Chacras de Coria roundabout.

The 2nd Stage is under construction. It is a divided highway that runs from the Chacras de Coria roundabout and from the junction with the Corredor del Oeste to the Gobernador Ortiz roundabout, in Vistalba.

This section will also have collector streets and a bicycle path. In addition, it will add roundabouts and interchanges at the intersections with Besares street, the exit to the San Jorge school and Pueyrredón and Guardia Vieja streets. In addition, all public services are being relocated and installed anew, alluvial works are being carried out and the natural channel that runs down to the side of Lomas de Chacras has been waterproofed.

Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.

News in: Infrastructure (Argentina)

Argentina announces US$45mn investment in aviation security

Argentina announces US$45mn investment in aviation security

22 radars will be modernized and five new ones will be added. Five telemonitoring stations will also be installed for remote areas.

LatAm's weight in Spanish construction firms’ portfolios

LatAm's weight in Spanish construction firms’ portfolios

The country's six main construction groups closed the first half with a total portfolio worth US$212bn, including major contracts in Peru, Chile, C...

Argentina construction crisis caused by ‘oligopolies’ – trade group

Argentina construction crisis caused by ‘oligopolies’ – trade group

Southern Cone infra and water watch

Southern Cone infra and water watch

How making construction greener could get cheaper

How making construction greener could get cheaper

Argentina makes U-turn, won’t merge transport, public works ministries

Argentina makes U-turn, won’t merge transport, public works ministries

Argentina's cabinet reshuffle to bring changes to infra sector

Argentina's cabinet reshuffle to bring changes to infra sector

The biggest projects in Argentina’s US$7bn strategic infra program

The biggest projects in Argentina’s US$7bn strategic infra program

Argentina inflation: Bids vastly surpass reference budget at roadworks tender

Argentina inflation: Bids vastly surpass reference budget at roadworks tender

Southern Cone infra watch

Southern Cone infra watch

See more news

Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.

Other projects in: Infrastructure (Argentina)

Get critical information about thousands of Infrastructure projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.

Other companies in: Infrastructure (Argentina)

Get critical information about thousands of Infrastructure companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.

  • Company: Induvía S.A.  (Induvía)
  • The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
  • Company: Sabavisa S.A.  (Sabavisa)
  • The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
  • Company: KRK Latinoamericana S.A.  (KRK Latinoamericana)
  • KRK Latinoamericana S.A., founded in 2001, is an Argentinean firm based in Buenos Aires which is aimed at providing comprehensive engineering and execution projects for bulk mat...
  • Company: E-Grain S.A.  (E-Grain)
  • The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
  • Company: Luis Losi S.A.  (Luis Losi)
  • Luis Losi S.A. is an Argentienan firm created in 1956 in Parana, which later merged with Fábrica Entre Ríos de Engranajes S.A. (FERESA) and Compañía Argentina Industrial S.A. (C...
  • Company: Marcalba S.A  (Marcalba)
  • Marcalba S.A. is an Argentine construction company founded in 1986 involved in building infrastructure for projects nationwide. The firm has developed over 400 projects, such as...

Latest news

Brazil lawmakers mulling change to water law cause concerns

Brazil lawmakers mulling change to water law cause concerns

Stage 1 of US$120mn Dominican hospital project to be finished in 4Q23

Stage 1 of US$120mn Dominican hospital project to be finished in 4Q23

Korean firm KEC signs agreements for studies on 2 Ecuadoran highways

Korean firm KEC signs agreements for studies on 2 Ecuadoran highways

Argentine province receives bids for Vaca Muerta acreage

Argentine province receives bids for Vaca Muerta acreage

Chile environmental submissions edge up in February

Chile environmental submissions edge up in February