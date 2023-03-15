This is an automated translation of the original release published in Spanish.

Statement from the Government of the Province of Mendoza

Through Vialidad Mendoza, the Provincial Government called an international tender for the 3rd stage of the reconstruction of the Pan-American Highway - Provincial Route 82, in the section between the Gobernador Ortiz roundabout, in Vistalba, and the accesses of the Cacheuta-Potrerillos tunnel.

The work foresees a budget of $6.325 billion and will cover a stretch of 22.2 kilometers in which, in addition to renovating the road, it is planned to build a new bridge to enter Cacheuta, a roundabout at the junction of Roque Sáenz Peña street and the RP82, more than half a dozen returns that will be illuminated. Also, the roundabout, collector streets, bicycle lanes, more than 40 bus stops, a new police station in the Las Compuertas district, widening of bridges and sewers, and relocation of electricity, water, and irrigation aqueduct networks.

The enhancement of the small town of Cacheuta is also planned in the call for bids. Specifically, it will be urbanized on the sides of the old railway tracks where, in addition to the renovation, street furniture and a playground will be placed. Likewise, a large parking lot will be opened.

As for the route itself, it will be a single carriageway and not a double track like the current 2nd stage, which is under construction. It will be seven meters wide, with circulation in both directions and a shoulder. Half of the section will be built with hot asphalt concrete. The middle section will only be maintained, and the last one, between Cacheuta and Los Caracoles, will have asphalt microagglomerate applied.

The call for bids establishes that the specifications have no acquisition cost and can be downloaded from http://www.vialidad.mendoza.gov.ar/, entering the Tenders section.

Interested companies must present a guarantee of $63,250,000. The opening of envelopes with offers will take place on Wednesday, May 17, at 10 am, on the 4th floor of the Government House. The work has an expected completion period of 24 months.

The Minister of Infrastructure, Mario Isgro, pointed out: “It is a very important route, because it is a vector for tourism, not only in the area but also in the province. It connects the entire western area of Mendoza, from Papagayos, where we are about to intervene on Route 99 to reach Cerro de la Gloria, pass through the General San Martín Park and connect with the Western Corridor. Route 82 in its entirety will be a modern and safe road, a characteristic to which we have been betting from the Government of Rodolfo Suarez.”

The administrator of the Provincial Highway Administration, engineer Osvaldo Romagnoli, stressed that "this great work on Provincial Route 82 does not consist only of making a route, but in a comprehensive refunctionalization of the most important corridor that the city of Mendoza will have to the west. It will be an urban road and at the same time a tourist one, it will be integrated into the Western Corridor, uniting the city of Mendoza with Potrerillos in an agile circuit with fluid traffic.”

The 1st Stage of the Panamericana-RP 82 was completed in 2021 and is the divided highway that connects La Puntilla, in Godoy Cruz, with the Chacras de Coria roundabout.

The 2nd Stage is under construction. It is a divided highway that runs from the Chacras de Coria roundabout and from the junction with the Corredor del Oeste to the Gobernador Ortiz roundabout, in Vistalba.

This section will also have collector streets and a bicycle path. In addition, it will add roundabouts and interchanges at the intersections with Besares street, the exit to the San Jorge school and Pueyrredón and Guardia Vieja streets. In addition, all public services are being relocated and installed anew, alluvial works are being carried out and the natural channel that runs down to the side of Lomas de Chacras has been waterproofed.