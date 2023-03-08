Mexican bank Banobras set to finance infra projects for nearshoring
Mexican development bank Banobras is putting together a strategy to finance various basic infrastructure projects to pave the way for upcoming nearshoring investments.
“We are creating a new agenda for Banobras to be part of nearshoring,” the bank’s general director, Jorge Mendoza Sánchez, was reported as saying by news agency Forbes México.
"We're looking at it very closely. We believe it's an important new opportunity for Mexico to take advantage of the friction that China has had with the US in terms of trade," he added.
Although he did not outline any estimates of the amounts to be invested in infrastructure, he did say that "Banobras has to ensure that the basic and necessary infrastructure is in place so that Mexico can grow sustainably and rapidly."
Nearshoring was not a stated goal of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador's administration when it first took over in 2018, but the issue has grown in importance after the government identified potential for US companies to shift their operations close to the president’s flagship infrastructure projects, such as the Tehuantepec isthmus interoceanic rail corridor.
However, in a first stage, the Banobras loans for nearshoring infrastructure will be channeled to northern Mexico, Mendoza said.
"We have been seeing lots of companies, both American and Chinese, that are positioning themselves on the border, mainly in Nuevo León state, and what we want is for Banobras to be part of the infrastructure projects around these nearshoring areas," he said.
One of the most recent such investments confirmed for northern Mexico is Tesla’s fifth Gigafactory, set to be constructed on a site on the outskirts of Nuevo león state capital Monterrey. The facility is expected to involve investments of around US$5bn, according to state governor Samuel García.
Next administration could take over Mexico-Querétaro train
In 2020, the López Obrador administration included the project as one of 39 works to be built with financing from the private sector.
Strategic Infrastructure Projects in Cancún add investment for 7.2bn pesos
These are the Nichupté Vehicular Bridge, Luis Donaldo Colosio Boulevard, Chac Mool Avenue and the Airport Distributor, with a total goal of 29k
