Mexico’s construction sector contracted 1.0% in January from December, statistics office Inegi said.

However, according to an Inegi report released Monday, the sector grew 2.9% year-over-year.

The Inegi figures are seasonally adjusted and in real terms.

In November, construction posted its biggest recovery since its downturn started in early 2020 due to the pandemic, with month-on-month growth of 2.5% and a year-on-year expansion of 4.7%.