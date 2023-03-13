Mexican construction sector contracted in January from December
Mexico’s construction sector contracted 1.0% in January from December, statistics office Inegi said.
However, according to an Inegi report released Monday, the sector grew 2.9% year-over-year.
The Inegi figures are seasonally adjusted and in real terms.
In November, construction posted its biggest recovery since its downturn started in early 2020 due to the pandemic, with month-on-month growth of 2.5% and a year-on-year expansion of 4.7%.
