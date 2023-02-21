Mexican gold, silver production inch up in 2022
Mexican gold production crept up by 0.9% in 2022, reaching 81,735kg (2.63Moz), while silver output rose 0.2% to 4,183,396kg (134Moz), according to figures from national statistics bureau Inegi.
In December alone, gold production climbed 1.0% year-on-year to 7,051kg, but silver output was down 3.5% to 329,245kg.
Compared with November, gold output was virtually flat, while silver production slid 1.5%
Sonora is Mexico's top gold-producing state, while Zacatecas state leads silver production.
Production of precious metals was in line with the stagnation of the mining sector in 2022, as metallic and non-metallic mining dipped 0.6%, according to Inegi's monthly industrial activity indicator, affected partly by the weak performance of other industries such as steel and construction.
Valeria Vázquez, partner and leader of the energy and resources industry at Deloitte Latin America in Mexico, said in an interview with BNamericas last week that the stagnation of mining production was due to "the particular conditions of the country, the global economic situation and the geopolitical impacts of the conflict in Ukraine.”
She added that expectations of a slowdown in global economic activity will have an impact on prices of raw materials, including metals and minerals, which were somewhat weaker in 2022.
COPPER, ZINC, LEAD
In addition to the marginal gains in precious metal production last year, Mexico's copper output rose 2.0% to 482,136t last year, despite climbing 12.3% to 42,235t in December, with the vast majority of that figure coming from Sonora state.
Meanwhile, zinc output increased 1.9% to 406,419t in January-December, lead production declined 0.1% to 185,623t and production of iron pellets was up 4.4% to 6,77Mt last year.
The Inegi report states that total mining production was up by 2.7% year-on-year in December, due to hikes in copper, gypsum, iron pellets, non-coking coal, zinc and gold output, and despite the decreases in production of silver, coke, fluorspar, sulfur and lead.
At the end of 2021, Mexico accounted for 3.3% of total world gold production, 23% of global silver output and 1.8% of copper, according to data from the ministry of economy.
Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.
News in: Mining & Metals (Mexico)
Lower metals prices, supply disruptions keep Mexican mining in the doldrums
The disruptions in supply chains caused longer delivery times for imports, specifically explosives, machinery and spare parts, according to the exe...
How Chile looks to boost exports of mining suppliers
Last year, 432 mining suppliers exported goods and services worth US$681mn, or just 0.8% of Chile's total exports of US$89.9bn.
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: Mining & Metals (Mexico)
Get critical information about thousands of Mining & Metals projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: Alacrán
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 months ago
- Project: La Joya
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 months ago
- Project: Pitarrilla
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 months ago
- Project: San Antonio (Heliostar-Argonaut)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 weeks ago
- Project: San Javier (Barksdale)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 months ago
- Project: Las Chispas
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 months ago
- Project: El Crestón (Opodepe)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 months ago
- Project: Tajitos
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 months ago
- Project: La Silla
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 months ago
- Project: Los Cuarentas
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 months ago
Other companies in: Mining & Metals (Mexico)
Get critical information about thousands of Mining & Metals companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: HYL Technologies, S.A. de C.V.
- Company: Samson Control S.A. de C.V. (Samson Control México)
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
- Company: Territorio y Medio Ambiente, S.A. de C.V. (Grupo TEMA)
-
Grupo Tema is a Safety and Environment consulting company specialized in the chemical, petrochemical, oil and mining industries. Its objective is to achieve safe environments an...
- Company: URS Corporation México, S. de R.L. de C.V. (Aecom México)
-
URS Corporation México is the Mexican subsidiary of AECOM, an international infrastructure consulting company. With a presence in the country since the 1950s and a permanent off...
- Company: Aceros Vimar México, SAPI de C.V. (Aceros Vimar)
-
Aceros Vimar is a Mexican supplier of steel products, including flat steels, pipes, structural, commercial and construction steels. Its catalog includes sheets (cold rolled, hot...
- Company: SNF Floerger de México S.A. de C.V. (SNF Floerger de México)
-
SNF Floerger de México, the local subsidiary of the SNF Group, engages in the production of specialty chemicals for the potable water, wastewater treatment, sludge dewatering, o...
- Company: Flopac Ingenieria
- Company: Industrias Peñoles, S.A.B. de C.V. (Industrias Peñoles)
-
Industrias Peñoles, S.A.B. de C.V. is a Mexican mining group involved in the extraction, smelting and refining of non-ferrous metals, as well as the production of chemicals. The...
- Company: COMINVI S.A. de C.V. (CoMinVi)
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...