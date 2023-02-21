Mexico
Mexican gold, silver production inch up in 2022

Bnamericas Published: Tuesday, February 21, 2023
Mexican gold production crept up by 0.9% in 2022, reaching 81,735kg (2.63Moz), while silver output rose 0.2% to 4,183,396kg (134Moz), according to figures from national statistics bureau Inegi.   

In December alone, gold production climbed 1.0% year-on-year to 7,051kg, but silver output was down 3.5% to 329,245kg. 

Compared with November, gold output was virtually flat, while silver production slid 1.5%

Sonora is Mexico's top gold-producing state, while Zacatecas state leads silver production.

Production of precious metals was in line with the stagnation of the mining sector in 2022, as metallic and non-metallic mining dipped 0.6%, according to Inegi's monthly industrial activity indicator, affected partly by the weak performance of other industries such as steel and construction.

Valeria Vázquez, partner and leader of the energy and resources industry at Deloitte Latin America in Mexico, said in an interview with BNamericas last week that the stagnation of mining production was due to "the particular conditions of the country, the global economic situation and the geopolitical impacts of the conflict in Ukraine.”

She added that expectations of a slowdown in global economic activity will have an impact on prices of raw materials, including metals and minerals, which were somewhat weaker in 2022.

COPPER, ZINC, LEAD

In addition to the marginal gains in precious metal production last year, Mexico's copper output rose 2.0% to 482,136t last year, despite climbing 12.3% to 42,235t in December, with the vast majority of that figure coming from Sonora state.

Meanwhile, zinc output increased 1.9% to 406,419t in January-December, lead production declined 0.1% to 185,623t and production of iron pellets was up 4.4% to 6,77Mt last year. 

The Inegi report states that total mining production was up by 2.7% year-on-year in December, due to hikes in copper, gypsum, iron pellets, non-coking coal, zinc and gold output, and despite the decreases in production of silver, coke, fluorspar, sulfur and lead.

At the end of 2021, Mexico accounted for 3.3% of total world gold production, 23% of global silver output and 1.8% of copper, according to data from the ministry of economy.

