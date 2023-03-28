Mexican O&G regulator approves US$13bn Pemex plan
Mexican hydrocarbons regulator CNH held its first session in months on Tuesday after the appointment of Salvador Ortuño as its fourth active commissioner.
During the session, the commission greenlit a request by state-owned oil and gas giant Pemex to move its Pit heavy crude field in the Campeche basin into full development.
Through the plan, Pemex plans to extract 450Mb of oil and 56.6Bf3 of gas, starting in 2025 and ending in 2049. The investment plan involves an outlay of US$3.44bn, which would see Pit producing roughly 88,000b/d and 10Mf3/d at its peak in 2030. Operational expenses are expected to surpass US$10bn.
The plan involves spudding and completing 26 development wells, as well as building two platforms and five pipelines.
Pit is one of the large fields Pemex is making a priority over the next half-decade. Others include Pokche and Akal (with first oil expected this year), Macuil and Zama (2024), Kayab (2025), Tlaltivak (2026) and Niquita (2027).
During the same extraordinary session, CNH also allowed Eni México to continue exploring two areas off the coast of Veracruz, G-CS-01 and AP-CSG05, beyond their initial exploration period.
Subscribe to the leading business intelligence platform in Latin America with different tools for Providers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance industries.
News in: Oil & Gas (Mexico)
Understanding the risks and opportunities in Mexico's upstream sector
To find out more about the prospects and risks in the rapidly changing Mexican upstream market, BNamericas speaks with Luis Miguel Labardini, a par...
Mexico Pacific finds LNG offtaker
The company has now reached a critical point on contract volumes it requires to make a final investment decision, according to CEO Ivan Van der Walt.
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: Oil & Gas (Mexico)
Get critical information about thousands of Oil & Gas projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: Adaptation of the exhaust system and installation of an elevated burner at the Francisco I. Madero refinery
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 years ago
- Project: Delicias Solar photovoltaic plant for the production of green hydrogen
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 months ago
- Project: Round 2, Tender 3: Area 14, Southeast
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 years ago
- Project: Round 2, Tender 3: Area 12, Southeast
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 month ago
- Project: Elite 1 CC combined-cycle generation plant
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 months ago
- Project: Chalabil area (AE-0155-Chalabil)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 months ago
- Project: Pemex GPC redevelopment project
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 months ago
- Project: Cuitláhuac Field
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 months ago
- Project: Morelos pipeline (Morelos comprehensive project)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 months ago
- Project: Energía Costa Azul Liquefaction Project
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 months ago
Other companies in: Oil & Gas (Mexico)
Get critical information about thousands of Oil & Gas companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: Siemens S.A. de C.V. (Siemens México)
-
Siemens S.A de C.V. (Siemens Mexico) is the local subsidiary of German technology company Siemens A.G. With headquarters in Mexico City, the company has been present in the coun...
- Company: Pemex Transformación Industrial, S.A. de C.V. (Pemex Transformación Industrial)
-
Pemex Transformación Industrial S.A. de C.V., one of Pemex's two productive subsidiaries, consists of former companies Pemex Gas y Petroquímica Básica, Pemex Refinación and Peme...
- Company: Eni México S. de R.L. de C.V. (Eni México)
-
Eni México S. de R.L. de C.V., a subsidiary company of the Italian energy production firm Eni, was established in 2015 in the City of Mexico to explore and produce oil and gas. ...
- Company: Fermaca New Projects, S.A. de C.V. (Fermaca Global)
-
Fermaca es un operador mexicano de infraestructura de transporte de gas natural establecido en 1960. La empresa transporta gas natural desde el centro de Waha, en Texas, hacia l...
- Company: ICA Fluor, S. de R.L. de C.V. (ICA Fluor)
-
ICA-Fluor Daniel, S. de R.L. de C.V. (ICA Fluor) is a JV formed in 1993 between Mexican engineering construction group ICA and US-based engineering, procurement, construction an...
- Company: Servicios de Control e Inspección México S.A. (SCI México)
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
- Company: Bonatti México, S.A. de C.V. (Bonatti México)
-
Bonatti México, a subsidiary of Italian international contractor Bonatti, offers engineering, procurement, construction, operation and maintenance services to the oil & gas and ...
- Company: Metalsa, S.A. de C.V. (Metalsa)
-
The description included in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been modified or edited by BNamericas’ content team. However, it may have been au...
- Company: Centro Nacional de Control del Gas Natural (CENAGAS) (Cenagas)
-
Mexico's National Gas Control Center (Cenagas) is responsible for managing the country's natural gas transportation and storage network, known as Sistrangas, made up of the Nati...