Local authorities are aiming to advance two passenger rail projects in the Baja California peninsula and the Valley of Mexico, but substantial progress is unlikely during the current federal administration, whose term ends in 2024.

The first is a commuter train between Tellez municipality in Hidalgo state and the Felipe Ángeles international airport (AIFA) in Mexico state, also called Tolteca train, and the second is a link between Tijuana in Baja California state and Los Cabos in Baja California Sur state, dubbed Transpeninsular train.

The Tolteca line is projected to demand 20bn pesos (US$1bn), Miguel Ángel Tello, head of Hidalgo’s planning and perspective unit told daily El Sol de Toluca, adding that the project plan could be completed this year.

While the federal government has not confirmed interest in the proposal, the infrastructure, communications and transportation ministry (SICT) completed in 2021 nine preinvestment studies on its feasibility.

According to the proposal, Tellez’s 40km rights-of-way for the existing HA rail line would be used. Tellez is close to Hidalgo state’s largest metropolitan area, Pachuca city.

The line is projected to cross the Hidalgo municipalities of Zempoala, Villa de Tezontepec, Tizayuca and Jaltocán, and Tecamác and Zumpango in Mexico state. If found feasible, this would be the first line of a new transport system for metropolitan areas in the Valley of Mexico.

Transpeninsular train

Federal lawmaker Alfredo Porras Domínguez has given local media details on the US$14bn train to connect the northern states, saying the 1,700km line would serve 11 stations and transport up to 25,000 passengers a day. In January, he told CPS Noticias that the executive plan is being developed and environmental evaluation was underway.

Investment will come from the private sector, he said.

A similar but smaller proposal was presented in 2019 by the federal government when it included the Baja California coastal train in its 2019-24 infrastructure program (PNI) that was later restructured. It did not revive the proposal in the PNI’s2020-24 update.